Niall Anderson analyses the Black Caps' performances in their seven-wicket win over India in the second test at Hagley Oval.

Tom Blundell – 7

Tom Blundell played his part in two key partnerships. Photo / Photosport

Produced significant opening stands of 66 and 103 with Tom Latham, which not only proved to be the difference in the test, but also allayed any nerves in their second-innings chase of 132 for victory. Scores of 30 and 55 continue a solid output as opener, though there are still concerns over his technique, with a glaring gap between bat and pad exposed again in both his dismissals.

Tom Latham – 8

Tom Latham made two vital fifties for the Black Caps. Photo / Photosport

In a match where nobody passed 55, Latham's two returns of 52 were incredibly valuable, with his second-innings effort looking especially fluent. Has shown good enough form to be confident of strong contributions in the upcoming ODIs in Australia.

Kane Williamson – 3

Kane Williamson struggled with the bat but made smart captaincy calls against India. Photo / Photosport

Couldn't handle the combination of Jasprit Bumrah and a bowler-friendly wicket, making just three and five, though there was little he could do about his second-innings dismissal. Gains a point for rotating his bowlers well as captain and keeping the pressure on India at all times.

Ross Taylor – 3

Ross Taylor shares a joke with Virat Kohli after winning the second test. Photo / Photosport

Looked solid enough in reaching 15 in the first innings before being lured into an ill-advised swipe by Ravindra Jadeja and sparking a mini-collapse. Helped knock off the remaining runs in the second.

Henry Nicholls – 3

Henry Nicholls is struggling for runs. Photo / Photosport

Returns of 14 and five not out mean that by the time he plays his next test, Nicholls will have gone over a year without scoring a 50. Yes, he should still be in the squad to play Bangladesh in August, but a failure there, coupled with strong performances by a player pushing for his spot, could see him sent back to domestic cricket.

BJ Watling – 2

BJ Watling did take a good catch to remove Hanuma Vihari. Photo / Photosport

His worst test in a while, being dismissed for a duck and uncharacteristically shelling several chances behind the stumps. Watling did take a smart diving catch down leg to remove Hanuma Vihari early on day three, but has now gone eight innings without a fifty and will too be needing runs when test cricket resumes later this year.

Colin de Grandhomme – 6

Colin de Grandhomme claimed the key wicket of Virat Kohli. Photo / Photosport

A first-innings 26 wasn't his most fluent knock but helped the Black Caps salvage a decent total, and after being slightly loose with the ball on day one, he was excellent in five overs in the second innings, including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli, trapped lbw.

Tim Southee – 7

Tim Southee was named Man of the Series. Photo / Getty

Another strong test for Southee, who was named Man of the Series after adding five second-test wickets to his nine in the first test. Claimed some particularly timely breakthroughs in Christchurch, but may have to relinquish his hold on the No 8 spot in the batting order.

Kyle Jamieson – 8

Kyle Jamieson took his maiden five-wicket bag in the first innings. Photo / Photosport

Impressively managed to improve on his excellent first-test performance with a stellar encore, claiming his maiden five-wicket bag in the first innings, before hitting a pivotal 49 to allow the Black Caps to go into the second innings with a deficit of just seven runs. Has put the pressure on the selectors to include him in their squad for the spin-friendly surfaces in Bangladesh.

Neil Wagner – 7

Neil Wagner claimed some crucial wickets. Photo / Photosport

Only claimed two wickets, but they were crucial ones – ending a dangerous Vihari knock in the first-innings, and completely overwhelming Ajinkya Rahane in the second. Bowled with excellent control in both innings, and his 21 runs in the first innings were a superb complement to Jamieson as the pair added 51 for the ninth wicket.

Trent Boult – 8

Trent Boult took six wickets in the test. Photo / Photosport

Took a bit of tap – 5.2 runs per over – to take his two first-innings wickets, but was sublime in the second, swerving the ball around corners to take 4-28, including the peach which removed Cheteshwar Pujara and crippled India's chances late on day two.