India have been accused of resorting to deceitful tactics in their second test against the Black Caps in Christchurch.

Desperate to avoid a series sweep – their first such defeat in eight years – India were looking for early wickets after setting a meagre target of 132.

In the fourth over, umpire Richard Kettleborough warned Virat Kohli's side of their dodgy antics on the field after a fielder was heard yelling "two" as Black Cap batsman Tom Latham picked up a quick single to fine leg.

Kettleborough was adamant the Indians were looking to con the Black Caps into chasing a second run that was never there.

"No shouting two," Kettleborough, who was named ICC umpire of the year four times, was heard scolding Kohli. "You shouted two there."

Kohli suggested that the call was merely to alert the fielder of the possibility of a second run.

But the umpire wasn't having any of it, replying: "No you're not, you shouted here, enough please."

Kohli, who has had a New Zealand tour to forget after making just 218 runs across nine matches, also came under fire for gesturing to the crowd in day two of the second test.

Umpire Richard Kettleborough warned Virat Kohli's team over their tactics on the final day of the second test in Christchurch. Photo / Photosport

After Tom Latham was bowled out by Mohammad Shami, Kohli faced the crowd and shushed his critics while appearing to mouth the words "shut the f*** up".

Regardless, none of the apparent tactics proved fruitful as the Black Caps cruised to a series whitewash on the third day of the second test.

