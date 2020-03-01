Mercurial jockey Michael Walker first helped give Tony Pike a Vodafone Derby with Sherwood Forrest. Then he gave him the confidence to tackle another one.

Walker flew in from his now home in Melbourne as a late call-up for Sherwood Forest in Saturday's classic at Ellerslie and repaid trainer Pike's faith with a beautiful piece of horsemanship.

He was both calm and aggressive on Sherwood Forest as they jumped from barrier 11 into the one-one after just 400m and then the mammoth 3-year-old's stamina did the rest as he outstayed favourites Two Illicit, Scorpz and Dragon Leap.

The latter looked the winner on the home turn when he swept to the lead but he hit the wall hard at the 200m mark when he had over a length on Sherwood Forest.

Two Illicit also headed the winner and may have peaked but Sherwood Forest kept going at the same speed, with the fastest time in 22 years helping him win the war up the home straight.

"He actually had two more lengths in him at the line, he was going that much better than the others," said Walker.

"He is a real stayer and that pace suited us. For me, to come back here and win the Derby again is special."

Walker is special himself, always has been.

Blessed with a gift since he first jumped in a saddle, Walker has ridden life's rollercoaster harder than most and just weeks ago considered retirement as he struggled with recurring injuries.

Then last week, he rode the Blue Diamond winner, and now a Derby, another crazy chapter in one of racing's more remarkable stories.

Walker has enormous respect for Pike and it flows both ways, so when jockey told trainer Sherwood Forest should be on a plane to Sydney for the ATC Derby on April 11, Pike was as good as booking his tickets.

"Sydney was obviously always one of the aims all along but I had also been considering the South Australian Derby as a second option," admits Pike.

"It is worth a lot less money but one of the reasons I preferred it was it is left-handed and I still think he is better left-handed. And of course, it could be a little bit weaker than the ATC Derby."

But Walker was having none of that.

"Mickey told be this horse will simply outstay most of the Australian 3-year-olds and he makes a pretty good point," says Pike.

"So I'd say that is where we will be heading."

Two Illicit is still a chance to also head to Sydney, with the ATC Oaks her potential target, although co-trainer Roger James will wait a week before finalising her plans.

"All three of ours trotted up well [yesterday] morning and are still good chances to head to Sydney, with Reggiewood and Monlula entered for the Derby also," said James.

But Dragon Leap's ATC Derby bid is off after he found the hard-run 2400m too much on Saturday.

"He was very tired and dehydrated after the race and took a while to get over it," said co-trainer Lance O'Sullivan.

"So he definitely won't go to the Derby and we will have a chat with his owners about what to do next."

Scorpz will also head to Sydney after never shirking his task on Saturday.

Derby day stars

1. Communique: Won the Sunline Vase like a good filly and adds a new (place) threat to the Oaks at Trentham in two weeks.

2. Spring Heat: Came her last 600m in 32.85s to win the King's Plate and could have Brisbane on the winter on her agenda.

3. Star Of Bombay and Bella Mente: The winner brave and the runner-up clocking a 33.4s last 600m suggesting they are threats wherever they go next, which for Star Of Bombay is probably the Wellington Guineas.

4. Voler Pour Moi: Only a 437kg pony but shouldered favourite out of the way to win the Nathans Memorial.

5. Fastnet Rock: The great stallion doesn't have big numbers of horses racing in NZ but sired three winners on the programme including the Derby with Sherwood Forest.