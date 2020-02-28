The Super Rugby season is well and truly underway, with contenders already starting to emerge. Each week, NZME's resident rugby writers will provide their tips for the weekend ahead and highlight one game that stands out from the rest for the round. This week, we look at the Reds' clash against the Sharks in Brisbane on Saturday.

For the first time this season, there won't be a Kiwi team in what should be the game of the round. While this might come across as an odd choice to highlight, the varying opinions as to who will win around the office make it an intriguing affair.

The Sharks generally travel very well and their squad this year has proven to be able to score plenty of points. With one of the most formidable backlines in the competition, they're going to test the Reds' defence.

READ MORE:

• Crystal ball gazing: Rugby writers' round four Super Rugby predictions

• Crystal ball gazing: Rugby writers' round three Super Rugby predictions

• Crystal ball gazing: Rugby writers' round two Super Rugby predictions

• Crystal ball gazing: Rugby writers' round one Super Rugby predictions

It will make a huge change for the Reds, who come off a massive win over the Sunwolves. Last time out, the Reds pretty much had the game their own way - they dominated possession and territory, and they scored 10 tries to show for it.

At a very basic statistical level, the sides match up well. The Reds and Sharks sit sixth and seventh respectively in terms of average points conceded at around 25 per game. They also sit first and second respectively in points scored per game, with the Reds averaging 34 and the Sharks 31.

The Sharks have made a strong start to the Super Rugby season. Photo / Photosport

However, the statistics can be misleading. The Reds have won just one of four games this year, and their sole win was a 64-5 decimiation of the Sunwolves. The Sharks only lost once this year - dropping their match against the Hurricanes in Wellington. They're counting wins over the Highlanders in Dunedin, Rebels in Melbourne, as well as their season opener at home against the Bulls.

The games:

Highlanders v Rebels

Waratahs v Lions

Hurricanes v Sunwolves

Reds v Sharks

Stormers v Blues

Bulls v Jaguares

Advertisement

The picks:

Alex Chapman (Radio Sport journalist):

Highlanders, Lions, Hurricanes, Sharks, Stormers, Jaguares

Martin Devlin (Newstalk ZB and Radio Sport host): Highlanders, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Reds, Stormers, Bulls

Reuben Mama (Radio Sport journalist): Highlanders, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Sharks, Stormers, Jaguares

Patrick McKendry (NZ Herald sports journalist): Highlanders, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Reds, Stormers, Jaguares

Liam Napier (NZ Herald sports journalist): Highlanders, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Sharks, Stormers, Jaguares

Josh Price (Radio Sport journalist): Highlanders, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Sharks, Stormers, Jaguares

Christopher Reive (NZ Herald sports journalist): Rebels, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Sharks, Stormers, Jaguares

Advertisement

Elliott Smith (Radio Sport journalist): Highlanders, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Reds, Stormers, Jaguares

Lachlan Waugh (Radio Sport journalist): Highlanders, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Reds, Blues, Jaguares

Nigel Yalden (Radio Sport rugby editor): Highlanders, Waratahs, Hurricanes, Reds, Stormers, Jaguares

Leaderboard:

Napier - 22/27

Mama and Yalden - 20/27

Waugh - 19/27

Chapman and Reive - 18/27

Devlin, McKendry and Price - 17/27

Smith - 15/27