The dangerous tactic Tyson Fury used ahead of his blockbuster bout against Deontay Wilder has been revealed.

Fury's body quickly became the biggest talking point ahead of the rematch fight, after he tipped the scales at the second-highest weight of his boxing career at 123kg.

The Gypsy King also refused to remove his singlet for the weigh-in, leading many fans to believe it was because he'd overeaten and undertrained.

It was suggested at the time by Fury's former trainer, Ben Davidson, that the British boxer purposely manipulated the weigh-in results by reversing an old boxing tactic where fighters at smaller weights dangerously dehydrate themselves to reach the limits lower down the division.

Tyson Fury at the weigh-in. Photo / Getty Images

Instead, according to SunSport, Fury drank 7.5 litres (16 pints) of water before he stepped on the scales in order to appear at a heavier weight.

According to Healthline.com, drinking more than a litre of water per hour can lead to water intoxication, which can be fatal.

Drinking too much water can also cause hyponatremia, which happens when your blood sodium concentration becomes very low.

Davison, however, said Fury's tactic was a brilliant way to confuse his US opponent.

"Personally, I believe that was a manufactured weight on the scales. I don't believe he was that heavy," Davison told SunSport after the weigh-in.

"I believe that was part of the mind games going on. I know Tyson, I know his body and I do not believe he was that heavy - in fact I know he was not that heavy.

Tyson Fury celebrates after defeating Deontay Wilder. Photo / Photosport

"I believe his morning weight was more in the region of 119kg, 120kg. And obviously throughout the day as you're eating and drinking your weight will increase there.

"But I believe the weight he stopped on the scales at was manufactured weight, all part of mind games - which he is the master of."

Fury went on to claim the WBC heavyweight title with a seventh-round technical knockout win over Wilder.

It was the first loss for Wilder in 44 fights, and it came in the 11th defence of the title he won in 2015.