All Whites coach Danny Hay will soon select his squad for games against Bahrain and Oman next month. Who's in the mix to make the team? Jason Pine updates the All Whites Power rankings. (Previous ranking in brackets).

1. (1) Chris Wood (Burnley, England)

Has more Premier League goals this season than Roberto Firmino, Son Heung-Min and Kevin De Bruyne. Enough said.

2. (2) Winston Reid (Sporting Kansas City, USA, on loan from West Ham United, England)

Advertisement

A loan move should see Reid get the game time he's been severely lacking upon his return from injury. Still our best defender and national captain.

3. (4) Ryan Thomas (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands)

Having recovered from the injury which stalled the start of his Eredivisie career, he's now thriving in the Dutch top flight.

4. (3) Sarpreet Singh (Bayern Munich, Germany)

Playing every week for the Bayern Munich reserves while training full-time with the first team. Enormous future beckons.

5. (5) Stefan Marinovic (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Enjoying a fantastic season between the sticks for the Phoenix and undoubtedly our top custodian.

6. (8) Michael Boxall (Minnesota United, USA)

Advertisement

Fleet-footed, experienced defender of real international pedigree. Reid's first choice centre-back partner.

7. (9) Liberato Cacace (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

A standout Phoenix campaign has most calling him the A-League's best fullback. Destined for a European move sooner rather than later.

8. (15) Joe Bell (Viking, Norway)

Made a huge impression on debut in November in the deep-lying midfield role. A future All Whites captain.

9. (6) Kosta Barbarouses (Sydney FC, Australia)

Missed the last tour for personal reasons but one of the A-League's best attackers and a crucial member of the All Whites.

10. (18) Tim Payne (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Consistent showings at right-back for the Phoenix have him in the box-seat to fill that role in New Zealand's top side.

11. (7) Marco Rojas (Melbourne Victory, Australia)

Yet to make a real impact since his return to the A-League, but capable of real quality and creativity in the front third.

12. (16) Callum McCowatt (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Hay is a big fan of the precociously talented attacker. Scored on his All Whites debut against Ireland.

13. (27) Elliott Collier (Chicago Fire, USA)

Turning heads whenever he plays and the most obvious challenger for Wood's centre-forward spot.

14. (14) Michael Woud (Willem II, Netherlands)

Current under-study to Marinovic in goal but his clear heir-apparent for the All Whites.

15. (10) Storm Roux (Melbourne Victory, Australia)

In a real battle with Payne for the right-back spot and has been hit by a recent calf injury.

16 (NEW ENTRY) Elijah Just (Helsingor, Denmark)

Debuted as part of Hay's first All Whites side in November and has long been talked about as a player of real international potential.

17. (11) Alex Rufer (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Injury stymied his A-League season and now battling for game time in Wellington. Still a member of any All Whites squad though.

18. (12) Tommy Smith (Sunderland, England)

A move back to England will invigorate the experienced defender, whose left-sided preference is a big plus.

19. (25) Nando Pijnaker (Grasshopper Zurich, Switzerland)

Centre-back of real potential and a future 50-cap All White.

20. (19) Bill Tuiloma (Portland Timbers, USA)

Now an experienced international with 26 caps to his name but has work to do to force his way into the top 11.

21. (34) James McGarry (Willem II, Netherlands)

Was Cacace's under-study in November and a player who many would love to see fulfil his undoubted potential.

22. (35) Max Mata (Grasshopper Zurich, Switzerland)

Energetic attacker who earned an All Whites debut in November.

23. (23) Max Crocombe (Brisbane Roar, Australia)

Not getting games at Brisbane but probably still New Zealand's #3 goalkeeper.

24. (21) Te Atawhai Hudson-Wihongi (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

Brings utility value and a cool head to either defensive or midfield positions.

25. (24) Michael McGlinchey (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

Vastly experienced and still an option in New Zealand's midfield.

26. (44) Noah Billingsley (Minnesota United, USA)

Has made giant strides recently, earning an MLS move, which will have caught Hay's eye.

27. (22) Andre De Jong (Amazulu, South Africa)

Injury has curtailed his season but he's looked at home in his handful of international outings.

28. (26) Matthew Ridenton (Unattached)

Disappointing season for Newcastle, who he has now parted ways with, but time is on his side.

29. (17) Clayton Lewis (Auckland City, New Zealand)

Fifteen New Zealand caps to his name but was squeezed out of Hay's November roster.

30. (NEW ENTRY) Dan Morgan (Maritzburg United FC, South Africa)

A late bloomer who has performed well at left-wing-back in the top South African league.

31. (42) Myer Bevan (Auckland City, New Zealand)

32. (20) Deklan Wynne (Colorado Rapids, USA)

33. (28) Nikko Boxall (Viborg, Denmark)

34. (37) Gianni Stensness (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

35. (30) James Musa (Minnesota United, USA)

36. (36) Ben Waine (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

37. (29) Logan Rogerson (Auckland City, New Zealand)

38. (31) Cam Howieson (Auckland City, New Zealand)

39. (32) Oli Sail (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

40. (13) Louis Fenton (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

41. (38) Callan Elliot (Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand)

42. (33) Tom Doyle (Auckland City, New Zealand)

43. (39) Moses Dyer (Valour FC, USA)

44. (40) Nik Tzanev (Sutton United, on loan from AFC Wimbledon, England)

45. (41) Jeremy Brockie (Maritzburg United FC, on loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa)

46. (45) George Stanger (Forfar Athletic, on loan from Hamilton Academicals, Scotland)

47. (46) Adam Mitchell (Auckland City, New Zealand)

48. (NEW ENTRY) Tyler Lissette (Eastern Suburbs, New Zealand)

49. (49) Dane Ingham (Perth Glory, Australia)

50. (NEW ENTRY) Jack-Henry Sinclair (Team Wellington, New Zealand)