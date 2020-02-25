Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya have more in common that global stardom in their respective sports.

The pair lived in Rotorua during their younger days, and Adesanya was friends with one of Adams' older sisters.

"He's a bit older so him and my sister were friends all through high school or whatever, he was a hip hop dancer back then," Adams explained to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

"The relationship there is more that I have to respect him as an elder. It ain't so much like 'Adesanya's my boy'."

Now a global UFC superstar, Adesanya attended an event last September for Adams' charity alongside fellow Kiwi UFC star Dan Hooker. For Adams, a huge UFC fan, it was a starry-eyed moment.

"I tried to be real cool and play it off. It was exciting," he said.

Adesanya is currently in the final stages of preparation for his upcoming title defence against Cuban powerhouse Yoel Romero. The bout will headline UFC 248, which will take place in Las Vegas on March 8 (NZ time).

He'll be looking to add to the success of Auckland's City Kickboxing gym, after teammates Hooker, Kai Kara-France and Brad Riddell all had their hands raise at UFC Fight night 168 in Auckland at the weekend.

Adams said he always made a point to tune in and watch when Kiwis were in the octagon, and with the Thunder not having a game on the date of UFC 248, he would likely be able to tune in and watch Adesanya's defence live.

"(I watch) regardless of which one it is. Just any of the New Zealand fighters, I just try to support the boys."

Adams' Thunder have been a surprise package this season, sitting sixth in the Western Conference after 57 matches in the 82-game season. Having won 12 of their past 15 games, the Thunder look well poised for a run into the playoffs and could fight for a top four seed.

It's an unexpected year of success for the Thunder, who lost superstar duo Paul George and Russell Westbrook in the off season to trades with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets respectively.