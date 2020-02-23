COMMENT:

Talking points from the weekend's Super Rugby.

Too many cooks...?

Stephen Perofeta scored for the Blues against the Bulls

In the Blues' nerve-wracking, gutsy, 23-21 win over the Bulls in Pretoria, the backline was stacked with first-fives.

Otere Black wore the No 10 jersey, outside him at second-five was Harry Plummer, and at fullback was Stephen Perofeta. It felt like a risky move from coach Leon McDonald but all three playmakers were outstanding. Plummer distributed coolly. Black sent a pin-point kick for a great 58th minute try, when Matt Duffie soared for a brilliant take and transfer to send Perofeta over the line. At fullback Perofeta was the best of all, taking high kicks with fearless ease, and being a constant threat on attack.

Neutral refs needed

When South African referee Marius van der Westhuizen binned Blues halfback Jonathan Ruru with six minutes to go for not supporting himself when foraging for the ball at a breakdown, even South African TV caller Joel Stransky noted that Ruru was actually on his feet.

It's possible that van der Westhuizen's call was actually right (we didn't get the benefit of a replay) but the call would have been a lot easier to swallow if it had been made by a neutral.

Super Rugby referee Marius van der Westhuizen. Photo / Getty

As I've said before in this column, justice on the field, as in a courtroom, must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done. Surely Super Rugby can afford to fly a couple of referees around each weekend, so there's not even a hint of a hometown advantage?

Know when to hold 'em

If there's been a constant issue with the Blues for the last decade, it's been a streak of panic when the game is there to be won.

Advertisement

So let's give a big hand to the way they stayed controlled, didn't look for miracle balls, and keep believing when it looked as if the Bulls might sneak a victory.

Do mumps make you play better?

The Brumbies came to Hamilton as boring, one-note samba, mumps-riddled, $4.25 outsiders. At halftime they were not only ahead 19-0 (going on to win 26-14), but they blitzed the Chiefs playing running, dynamic rugby.

Pete Samu at No 8 ran like a Buck Shelford with jets on his boots. Solomone Kata scoring a try in the 14th minute, swatting off Aaron Cruden with embarrassing ease, was impressive enough but what was extraordinary was how the Brumbies spun the ball from a lineout to send Kata over, rather than doing what had always seemed engrained in the team's DNA and trying a rolling maul instead.

Solomone Kata celebrates a try against the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Yes, it's true most of the Chiefs in the first 40 minutes seemed unaware that referee Brendon Pickerill had blown for the start of the match, but let's not detract from a stunning upset victory for the men from Canberra, and the fact they did it with daring and flair.

Jacobson doubly down on his luck

On a melancholy night, the saddest sight was Luke Jacobson, the hugely gifted Chiefs loose forward, sitting on the sideline with his leg strapped. Jacobson had to leave the World Cup last year with concussion. If ever a player deserved a break in 2020, it's him. Hopefully his recovery from a hamstring strain will be not only full, but also swift.

Another great Cullen

Finally, a memo to the Sky commentary team teasing Christian Cullen on air about the first name of Crusaders flanker Cullen Grace. Actually, says his old Timaru Boys' High School PE teacher, Grant McFarlane, his parents did name Grace after the All Blacks superstar. It was an inspired choice as the athletic 20-year-old has been a sensation this year. "Cullen has no fear," McFarlane told me.