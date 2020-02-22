Niall Anderson provides five takeaways from day two of the first test between the Black Caps and India at the Basin Reserve.

A debut warning

Kyle Jamieson has made a strong start to his test career. Photo / Getty
Kyle Jamieson has made a strong start to his test career. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps are making a nice habit of having

An unexpected contribution

The ball of the day

Blundell's blunder

A rare drop

Related articles: