Mahe Drysdale isn't sweating over a third-placed finish in the single scull at the national rowing championship, but admits there were some concerns about his performance in the final.

Drysdale finished eight seconds behind winner Robbie Manson in the final, and said he ran out of steam heading into the final 500m of the 2km race.

"It's not the end of the world at this time of the year," Drysdale told Radio Sport. "Overall I was pretty pleased with how I raced, but obviously I've still got a lot to work to do to get to where I need to go."

Drysdale was selected to represent New Zealand in the event at two World Cup regattas in May, with his sights set on securing the seat for the Olympic Games. Manson, who previously held the seat, was selected in the double sculls.

Advertisement

Speaking earlier in the month about competing in the single for the upcoming regattas, Drysdale told the Herald it was more about producing satisfactory times than finishing on the podium.

"Last year the single was a very tight event, so even if you're in sixth place but two seconds behind the winner I think that would be good enough. It's just about trying to prove that I can be competitive and I'm on a good trajectory towards the Olympics.

"I think I'll keep improving right up to the Olympics."

The 41-year-old double Olympic champion is in the box seat to compete in the event again in Tokyo, being the sole Kiwi athlete to compete in the single scull at the upcoming World Cups.

Given the specificity of the training to peak in the event for the Olympic Games, all signs point to Drysdale lining up for a shot at his third Olympic title.

"I made my intentions clear that I wanted to go in the single," Drysdale told the Herald earlier in the month.

"This is my opportunity now, at the World Cups I've got to prove myself and if I get a run through to that Olympics I'm confident I can go and do it again."