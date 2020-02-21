The rematch is almost upon us as heavyweight giants Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury get set to touch gloves once again.

Wilder's WBC heavyweight championship belt will be on the line after the two men fought out a controversial split decision draw back in December 2018.

The barbs have been flying between the pair ever since the judges scorecards were read out and on Friday the heated words translated into shoving between the two.

In the final press conference ahead of the fight, the two towering boxers came nose-to-nose on stage with both men running their mouths. As the verbal stoush continued, Wilder shoved Fury only for Fury to return the act before the two were separated.

After the two were split the press conference got underway and the war of words went to another level.

Of course it wasn't all hard-hitting trash talk with Fury dropping a "yo momma" joke on Wilder when telling him he's the third best heavyweight in the world.

The trash talk between @BronzeBomber and @Tyson_Fury 🤣



Fury: You’re now the 3rd best heavyweight in the world



Wilder: Who’s number 2?



Fury: Yo momma! pic.twitter.com/QiVrMz3ai5 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 19, 2020

Wilder is known for his hellacious right hand, with Fury known for having the best movement around the ring in the heavyweight division.

But it's the Englishman who says he's not going to leave it in the judges hands this time around and will knock the American out.

"I'm going to knock you out. You ain't nothing, you ain't scary," Fury said.

Fury prefers to outbox his opponents with his incredible movement and quick hands, but has predicted a second-round knockout — something Wilder says only amplifies the pressure on the challenger.

Tyson Fury has promised to knock out Deontay Wilder in the second round. Photo / Getty Images

"I don't believe anything he says but that's going to be up to him. He said it," Wilder said.

"If he don't back it up he's going to look like a liar.

"At the end of the day there are a lot of things he could say. Fighters do it all the time.

"They can be friendly, say 'how you doing', 'how was your day', shake hands and be friendly on social media but then you get in the fight and you want blood.

"All those things take place, especially in a big fight like this, but you have to break out all the secrets and all the tools to get the victory.

"People will do anything for victory just as they will do anything for money."

Tyson Fury has just called Deontay Wilder a "big feather duster." Wilder says: "You've got pillows for fists."

It's like a home furnishing convention (there's lots of rude stuff as well). — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) February 19, 2020

A major talking point heading into the fight has centred around a cut above Fury's right eye he sustained in his last fight against Otto Wallin.

Many believe Fury was lucky to be allowed to continue in the fight before he had 47 stitches to fix the wound.

Deontay Wilder during the press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. Photo / Getty Images

The Englishman has spoken about how he hopes the cut gets opened up early on so he can get the taste of blood and during the press conference said Wilder shouldn't have any issues reopening the wound.

"It's terrible, it came open four times in training camp so he shouldn't have any problems opening it up, the biggest puncher who ever lived," joked Fury.

"I'm going to take him, cut him and see how he feels."

Wilder retorted: "It's going to be a big factor, not for me but for him; that's what he's been thinking about."