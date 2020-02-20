As if the last season couldn't get any worse for the Cleveland Browns, offensive tackle Greg Robinson has taken it to new levels.

The Browns barely made a whimper last year as they went 6-10 despite being one of the favourites to make the playoffs.

Crashing out early once again, they were looking for a scandal free off-season.

Browns’ OT Greg Robinson was alleged to have 157 pounds - 157 pounds! - of marijuana in “several large duffle bags in the rear cargo area” in El Paso, Texas today. pic.twitter.com/O7UyfW7AqO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 20, 2020

But Robinson, 27, who made a reported $US5.5 million ($AU8.2m) last season, was arrested in Texas on a pending drug distribution charge.

He faces a charge of possessing marijuana with intention to sell it, the jail log shows, which is usually meant for serious quantities of the drug.

ESPN's Adam Schefter posted the Department of Justice release about his federal criminal complaint which tells the story.

It was definitely a serious amount of marijuana with "approximately 157lb of marijuana inside several large duffel bags in the rear cargo area". That is approximately 71kg of marijuana.

Robinson, his former Auburn University teammate and former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Jaquan Bray and a third person who wasn't charged had reportedly been pulled over at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint Station, just on the US side of the Mexican border.

A US Border Patrol canine unit discovered the massive haul in the back of the vehicle.

But it wasn't the end of the crazy story.

Browns offensive tackle Greg Robinson alleged to have 157 pounds of marijuana in his rental car. This is what 157 pounds of pot looks like. It has a street value of in between $300,000 and $750,000, depending on quality and location of sale. pic.twitter.com/1CZ4hZHEIr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 20, 2020

"The complaint affidavit further states that Robinson rented the vehicle in Los Angeles on Sunday and had arranged for a third individual in the vehicle, an Uber driver he had met in 2018, to drive him and Bray to Louisiana. When the trio reached El Paso, Robinson instructed Bray to begin driving. According to the complaint, when they approached the secondary inspection at the Sierra Blanca checkpoint, Robinson asked the third individual to claim the marijuana and that Robinson said he would pay the third individual to do so. The third individual refused and told Robinson he/she would not have driven him had he/she known there were drugs in the vehicle."

Robinson and Bray face up to 20 years in federal prison, while the US Drug Enforcement Agency and US Border Patrol are also investigating.

Only in America.

Fans were having a field day with the details of the story and the insane amount of the drug that was being transported.

Robinson was a standout at Auburn University and was drafted second overall in 2014 by the St Louis Rams before he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2018.

He has reportedly made US$29 million (A$43.7m) during his NFL career so far.

The Browns recently informed Robinson's representatives they did not intend to re-sign him as a free agent.

Robinson battled inconsistency while starting 14 games last season for the Browns, who had a disappointing 6-10 season. He was benched for one game and missed another with a concussion.