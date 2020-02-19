After a round of Kiwi triumphs, Christopher Reive brings you the team of the week.

1. Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)

Kitshoff was immense in a 60-minute stint against the Lions. His presence was felt the most on the defensive end, with the big prop securing three important turnovers in a slim victory, while he was a willing ball carrier and tackled well.

2. Julian Montoya (Jaguares)

The master of scoring from a lineout drive, Montoya bagged himself a hat-trick to lead the Jaguares to an impressive win over the Reds.

3. Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes)

Hailed as one of the best signings of the season by the Radio Sport commentary team, Lomax anchored a strong scrum that got the better of the Sharks more often than not. The move north from Dunedin has done wonders for Lomax as he shapes up as a very exciting propping prospect.

Hurricanes prop Tyrel Lomax appears to be one of the best off-season signings. Photo / Photosport

4. Guido Petti Pagadizaval (Jaguares)

Quickly becoming a Super Rugby star, Pagadizaval is a force at the set piece. His ability at the lineout on both his own and opposition's throws is an asset to the Argentines, and his defence is equally as strong. It showed again in the win over the Reds, making double-digit tackles without a miss.

5. Mike Stolberg (Sunwolves)

While the scoreline was less than flattering against the Chiefs, Stolberg did plenty of good work across the park. He was a strong option at the lineout, bringing in plenty of targets and stealing a throw, while he stood out defensively with some strong tackles.

6. Cullen Grace (Crusaders)

In his Super Rugby starting debut, Grace was a brick wall on the defensive end. Hitting hard and hitting often, played a massive role in smothering the Blues defence. With 19 tackles and two turnovers won, as well as three lineout steals, Grace is a player Crusaders fans can be excited about.

7. Tom Christie (Crusaders)

With an immense 23 tackles to his name, Christie put his hand up for a massive defensive workload. Forming a formidable partnership with Grace, Christie was a big reason why the Blues struggled to gain ground against the Crusaders defence.

8. Dylan Nel (Chiefs)

One of a number of Chiefs wider squad players to be given a chance against the Sunwolves, Nel made the most of it with an impeccable defensive effort. The South African loose forward made 15 tackles without a miss and did some solid work around the breakdown.

9. Brad Weber (Chiefs)

Back in the starting role, Weber was influential in an impressive performance. Weber's distribution was crisp and his decision-making was good. He stood up defensively with a try-saving tackle, and added plenty of punch to the attack.

10. Elton Jantjies (Lions)

Despite his side falling just short against the Stormers, Jantjies put on a vintage performance in which he orchestrated the attack nicely and had impressive individual moments. With a try and an assist to his name, as well as some good defensive work, Jantjies put on a strong all-around performance.

11. Ben Lam (Hurricanes)

Perhaps buoyed by finalising a deal to continue his career in France next year, Lam put on a performance akin to that which saw him gain support for an All Blacks spot in the not too distant past. Running for more than 100m and scoring two well-taken tries, Lam was the difference maker for his side's win over the Sharks.

Jack Goodhue impressed in the Crusdaers win over the Blues. Photo / Photosport

12. Jack Goodhue (Crusaders)

Goodhue found plenty of involvement in the win over the Blues, getting touches on attack and doing his work on defence. Scoring the game's final try, Goodhue finished of a strong 60-minute performance in style.

13. Quinn Tupaea (Chiefs)

Being thrust into the deep end in his first season of Super Rugby hasn't worried Tupaea, who keeps pumping out solid performances. He ran the ball with intent, scored a try and got stuck into the work on defence to secure a couple of turnovers.

14. Madosh Tambwe (Sharks)

In what was very much a backline shootout, Tambwe made the most of his opportunities with ball in hand to test the Hurricanes' defensive unit. Averaging more than 20m per carry, Tambwe was a handful throughout the contest.

15. Jordie Barrett (Hurricanes)

Assisting on three of the Hurricanes' five tries against the Blues, Barrett looked comfortable and composed on home soil for the first time this season. His work with ball in hand was purposeful, while he also made two try-saving tackles and secured a couple of turnovers in one of his best ever performances for the Hurricanes.