Novak Djokovic says he is at peace with his place in world tennis, despite the swirling controversy of his Australian Open final tantrum.

Back home in Belgrade, Serbia, for a promotional visit to his tennis academy, Djokovic moved to dismiss reports he is bitter about not being treated with the same admiration colleagues Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal receive - but ended up revealing much, much more.

The questions about his relationship with Federer and Nadal came after the 17-time grand slam champion was taunted by the crowd during his Australian Open final win over Dominic Thiem. The Aussie Open crowd's support of Thiem breathed new life into previous speculation the 32-year-old was filthy about the treatment he received from the crowd during his blockbuster win over Roger Federer at Wimbledon last year.

The English crowd openly chanted "Roger, Roger" during the epic match and Djokovic admits he had to tell himself that the crowd was actually chanting "Novak, Novak".

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Rafael Nadal's obsessive nature stretches from the tennis court into the gym

• Tennis: 'I am misused' - Roger Federer's message to Greta Thunberg after criticism

• Tennis: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set to break tennis attendance record

• Tennis: Australian prodigy Kent Yamazaki dies after 'tragic' on-court incident

Djokovic on Wednesday attempted to move on from his controversial eighth Australian Open crown, where he touched the chair umpire on the foot during a verbal barrage and screamed at the Aussie crowd for openly supporting Thiem at times.

Despite the surprisingly hostile reception on Rod Laver Arena, the stadium he has made his own with a perfect 8-0 record in Open finals, Djokovic on Wednesday insisted he does not feel affronted by the public's refusal to embrace him with the same reverence as Nadal and Federer.

Djokovic interacts with the chair umpire after receiving two serving violations during the final of the 2020 Australian Open. Photo / Photosport

According to Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo, Djokovic said he does not feel animosity about the lack of respect from some crowds around the world.

"I've read a lot of stuff suggesting that I am disliked but I really don't have that impression, especially off-court," Djokovic said.

"Even if that was true, why would I want to add fuel to the fire?

"I don't want to stir up negative emotions - hatred and anger.

"I have no ill feelings for people who don't support me. Having said that, I am not proud of my occasional reactions on the court as my passion gets the better of my self-control at times.

Advertisement

"I will always admit that I do make mistakes and I always try to learn from them. You reap what you sow and it is never my intention to generate bad energy.

"If I invest my energy in those stories that I am not loved, that story will keep growing and why would I want that?

"Of course you always want for people to cheer for me, but I don't want that negativity. Those are not the kind of flowers that I want to grow in my garden."

Novak Djokovic. Photo / Photosport

"It is a fact that most fans support Federer and Nadal against me but that's due to what they represent in world tennis," he added.

"It doesn't mean that fans hate me and it certainly doesn't mean that I need to turn Serbia against the rest of the world just because fewer people support me in Grand Slam finals."

Clearly in a friendly, light-hearted mood, Djokovic has now revealed some of his more awkward encounters with Federer and Nadal when they have crossed paths inside tournament locker rooms all over the world.

Djokovic revealed it is uncomfortable for him and everyone involved when showering alongside Federer and Nadal.

Djokovic on sharing the locker room with Nadal and Federer in big matches 👇 pic.twitter.com/F9Fnq9ods2 — Saša Ozmo (@ozmo_sasa) February 18, 2020

"We mostly avoid each other," Djokovic said of Federer and Nadal.

"Locker rooms aren't that big everywhere, so we sometimes hide behind our lockers or something like that. Sometimes we take shower cabins next to each other, but we don't look.

"It's a bit uncomfortable, we are in awkward situations there with our team, huge emotions are on the line."