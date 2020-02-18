Time for some good news for the Blues – they have a two-week break from playing New Zealand teams and begin it with a match in Pretoria, which, while a long way from home, is against a Bulls outfit which must be in the running as the worst in Super Rugby this season.

They have lost both their games this season – to South Africa sides the Sharks and Stormers – but probably more worrying for them is the fact they haven't scored a try. Instead they relied on the boot of 35-year-old Morne Steyn for all of their points in their 23-15 defeat in Durban. They lost 13-0 in Cape Town.

Steyn, the former Springbok, last played for the Bulls in 2013 and played a big part in their three titles between 2007 and 2010.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby: There is a reason why Chiefs first-five Aaron Cruden's All Black-ship has already sailed

• Rugby: How the Stormers can create Super Rugby history this weekend

• Premium - Super Rugby: Letting the side down - woeful Australian teams 0-6 against foreign teams this season

• Super Rugby: The winners and losers from round three

But a long stint at Stade Francais clearly hasn't sharpened the running game of a player who was never renowned for having one. In two competition matches this season, Steyn hasn't made a clean break. Against the Stormers he defended well but went on only one run in his 62 minutes on the pitch.

Does Bulls coach Pote Human persevere with Steyn or take a punt on 22-year-old first-five Manie Libbok and attempt a more expansive game plan against a Blues team frustratingly poor against Kiwi sides but with enough counter-attacking ability to trouble every other?

This is a question that may have concerned him over the weekend, during which the Bulls had a bye.

For the Blues, the weekend marked their 11th consecutive defeat to the Crusaders and a long flight to South Africa, but, if they can fix a lineout which was picked apart by Scott Robertson's men, they have every reason to be confident of success at Loftus Versfeld.

Advertisement

The Blues' backline cut the Waratahs to shreds during their big victory in Newcastle in round two, and while the team's near inability to beat Kiwi sides continues, they have the strike weapons in Mark Telea, TJ Faiane and possibly Rieko Ioane (if he's fit) to trouble the Bulls, along with a loose forward mix in Blake Gibson, Dalton Papalii, Hoskins Sotutu which is considered to be playing so well there's no room for Akira Ioane, a man in the frame for an All Black call-up last year.

Another, blindside flanker Tom Robinson, may have to partner skipper Patrick Tuipulotu in the second row.

For whatever reason, the intensity in derby matches is generally too much for the Blues, who won two last year (against the Highlanders and Chiefs, both at Eden Park) but before that were on a 20-match unsuccessful streak against their countrymen. And they last beat a Kiwi team away from home in 2013 – a win over the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The Blues' frailties under pressure – slowness at the base of the ruck and questionable decision-making are but two – are quickly exposed by New Zealand teams. Others don't pose the same problems, although the undefeated Stormers, who possess a very good first-five in Damian Willemse, might in Cape Town.

Reasons to be cheerful for Blues supporters, then, possibly until they realise the Blues' first match on their return is against the Hurricanes. Away.