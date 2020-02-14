All Whites captain Winston Reid is going to have the chance to play first-team football for the first time since 2018.

Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City announced the acquisition of the Kiwi on loan today.

Reid, who is under contract at West Ham until summer 2023, joined the Hammers in summer 2010 from Midtjylland and has made 223 appearances with the club.

The 31-year-old had also been rumoured with a move to new MLS outfit Nashville SC. Reid will occupy an international slot on SKC's roster.

At the moment, the main focus for Reid will be game time.

He hasn't played a competitive match for West Ham (putting aside an appearance in an Under-23 fixture in late November) for almost two years, after suffering a freak knee injury against Swansea in March 2018, when he was knocked unconscious and damaged ligaments in his knee.

Up until then he had been consistent and fairly durable; he averaged 33 matches in the previous three seasons before his 2017/18 campaign was cut short, despite a catalogue of niggling injuries (groin, calf, abductor, hamstring, quadriceps and hip strain) during that time.

Reid is highly regarded at the London club, with more than 220 appearances since his debut in 2010, and is contracted until the end of the 2022/23 season, but his extended stint on the sidelines has been frustrating for everyone.

Another complicating factor is West Ham's current predicament in the Premier League.

Heading into this weekend's round of matches, the Irons were 17th, only above the relegation zone on goal difference, which is hardly the environment to ease someone back on loan.

"You get to a point when you're not just going to go straight in," admitted Reid, in a recent interview published on the club's website.

"More than anything else, it's about getting back into a rhythm again, getting back into a rhythm of training and doing all this, and playing and whatever.

"That's probably the toughest thing, because there's being back fit and available, and then there is getting back into a rhythm. It's fine now, the injury has healed now, there's no issues with it, so now it's about finding out where I am at on the pitch."