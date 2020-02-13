The schedule and match conditions have been locked in for the 2021 America's Cup.

Following a mediation, Cup holders Team New Zealand and challenger of record Luna Rossa have come to an agreement on terms for the event which will be held in Auckland next year.

The agreed racing schedule for the America's Cup showdown has two races per day planned for March 6, 7, 10, 12, 13 and 14 - with the organisers hoping to complete the event on the weekend of March 13/14.

The intention of finishing the race on that weekend means that if one team takes a significant lead, Friday March 12 may not be used as a race day - or just one race will be held - in order to try and have the race decided on a weekend.

Advertisement

If the race is behind schedule after the first weekend due to poor weather, March 9 can be used as a reserve day, while if racing is not completed by March 15, racing will continue every day until completion.

READ MORE:

• Sending a bad message? Questions raised over Team NZ's new sponsor

• Richard Gladwell: Leading designer warns it's when, not if, teams will capsize AC75 foiling monohulls

• America's Cup: Team New Zealand 'way ahead' of rivals, claims Jimmy Spithill

• Brad Butterworth: Challengers setting up camp late next year an advantage for Team New Zealand

The weather has also had some guidelines attached to it, with the wind range for racing in the America's Cup set to be between six and 23.5 knots.

Racing is planned from 4pm onwards on each race day, and the winner of the America's Cup will be the first team to score seven points.

Team New Zealand training on Waitemata Harbour. Photo / Richard Gladwell / Photosport

The dates have also been confirmed for the Prada Cup - the challenger selection series which will determine which team will take on Team New Zealand in the America's Cup.

Luna Rossa, American Magic, Ineos Team UK and Stars and Stripes Team USA are all set to compete in the series, which will start with four round-robin sessions from January 15-24, before a repechage round from January 29 to February 2.

The first-to-seven-points Prada Cup final will take place from February 13-22, with the winner then taking on Team New Zealand for the ultimate prize.