After a week that brought with it a number of upsets, Christopher Reive brings you the Super Rugby team of the week.

1. Ox Nche (Sharks)

Nche muscled up on defence and at the breakdown, getting stuck into his work and winning a turnover, while his scrummaging was strong. He played a solid part in an impressive performance from the Sharks' pack.

2. Siyabonga Ntubeni (Stormers)

Reliability at the lineout is a key component to be a starting hooker, and Ntubeni was about as good as you could hope for. With the Stormers winning 13 lineouts on his throws, they could depend on Ntubeni at the set piece. He was a handy contributor on attack, scoring one of his side's two tries and defending well in a 13-0 win.

3. Tyrel Lomax (Hurricanes)

A new addition to the Hurricanes this year, Lomax made his presence felt in a Hurricanes scrum that more often than not got the better of that of the Jaguares. In a 59-minute stint, Lomax was active around the breakdown, strong defensively and anchored a strong set piece.

4. Murray Douglas (Brumbies)

Reliable at set pieces and a workhorse defensively, Douglas did plenty of work in an 80-minute performance against the Rebels. The Scottish lock did a number on his old team, making plenty of tackles and anchoring a strong defensive unit, while taking carries to the line when required.

5. Isaia Walker-Leawere (Hurricanes)

Showing glimpses of his obvious potential, Walker-Leawere impressed in a surprise Hurricanes win. A high tackle count, willingness to carry the ball forward and take the line on, as well as some strong play at set pieces, Walker-Leawere did his part to turn the team's fortunes around.

6. Lachlan Boshier (Chiefs)

If there's a breakdown to attend or a tackle to be made, Boshier seems to find his way to it. A constant presence for the Chiefs in their win over the Crusaders, Boshier did plenty of work in the physical areas of the game and won an astounding five turnovers. Muscling up in defence and carrying the ball with intent, Boshier has been one of the early stars of the competition.

7. Marcos Kremer (Jaguares)

The quiet achiever of the Jaguares' pack, Kremer put in an immense shift against the Hurricanes that included a huge tackle count, plenty of work on attack and with ball in hand. With a try to show for his efforts, Kremer led by example.

8. Marino Mikaele-Tu'u (Highlanders)

Marino Mikaele-Tu'u was strong for the Highlanders against the Sharks. Photo / Photosport

The Highlanders' No 8 was their most effective attacking option against the Sharks, with Mikaele-Tu'u running for more than 100 metres from just nine carries. Mikaele-Tu'u broke the line seemingly at will and provided a platform for the side to launch from.

9. Brad Weber (Chiefs)

Despite coming off the bench, Weber was arguably the most impactful player for the Chiefs in their win over the Crusaders. Bringing instant energy to the field, Weber worked hard on defence to secure possessions for his team, and orchestrated the attack nicely. He capped off his performance with a try assist to Sean Wainui, where he was able to pierce the defence and fire an impressive offload to his winger.

10. Curwin Bosch (Sharks)

Accounting for 17 of his side's 42 points, Bosch was terrific off the tee. He also moved the attack around the field nicely and troubled the Highlanders defence when he decided to put his foot down.

11. Mark Telea (Blues)

Mark Telea impressed in the Blues' win over the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

The Waratahs had no answers for the flying winger, who touched down for a hat-trick and finished the game with 139m with ball in hand – from just 10 carries. Telea also stood up defensively to secure a couple of turnovers and help keep the Waratahs at bay.

12. TJ Faiane (Blues)

A constant presence in the Blues' win over the Waratahs, Faiane played a role on both sides of the ball. Making his tackles and securing turnovers, Faiane's defensive efforts were influential in the result, and an efficient attacking game topped off his performance.

13. Braydon Ennor (Crusaders)

Averaging about 10 metres per carry, the Crusaders midfielder looked threatening every time he touched the ball against the Chiefs. He was able to break the line, beat defenders and create opportunities for his teammates, and was solid on the defensive side of the field too.

14. Tyrone Green (Lions)

Getting the Lions off to a flying start with two tries inside the opening 20 minutes, Green had a strong hand in his side's first win of the season. He was able to test the Reds' defence on numerous occasions and while his impact was almost exclusively on attack, he made every tackle he was required to.

15. Aphelele Fassi (Sharks)

Aphelele Fassi scored two tries in the Sharks' win over the Highlanders. Photo / Photosport

Fassi has all the makings of the next South African star; speed to burn, an elusive running game, vision and a solid tackling game too. The young fullback went deep into his utility belt against the Highlanders in Dunedin, leaving defenders in his wake on his way to a try assist and two late scores of his own. His impact wasn't only felt on attack, as he made tackles where he needed to and won an important turnover.