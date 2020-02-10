Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was one of the biggest names in wrestling history - now his daughter is set to carry on the family business after signing with the WWE.

Simone Johnson, 18, has started training at the WWE Performance Centre in Orlando, Florida.

Should she make the cut for the WWE Simone would become the first fourth-generation superstar in WWE history - following in the footsteps of grandfather Rocky Johnson, father Dwayne Johnson and great-grandfather High Chief Peter Maivia.

Taking to social media, Simone said it was a childhood dream to follow in her father's giant footsteps and says she's ready to take the next step.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I'm humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let's do this," she wrote.

WWE also shared the news, saying Simone has reported for training.

In a statement, Simone said she feels a great sense of connection to the sport.

"It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy."

Johnson will learn from the centre's head coach Matt Bloom and assistant head coach Sara Amato.

Dwayne Johnson and Simone Alexandra Johnson. Photo / Getty

"Simone knows she has a lot to learn," Bloom said.

"She's hungry to learn and picks the coaches' minds, and the veteran Superstars', as well. She's not going to rest on her laurels. It's been a short time, but she's been crushing it."

Simone's news will warm the ears of Kiwis thanks to Dwayne Johnson's connection to New Zealand.

Growing up, Johnson lived in New Zealand with his mother's family, attending Richmond Road Primary School in Grey Lynn.