There's no shying away from the fact the Hurricanes need to be better.

After failing to score against the Stormers in Cape Town in round one, they were again held in check for 70 minutes against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires yesterday.

While they turned the game around in the final nine minutes against the Jaguares to take an unlikely 26-23 win, Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said his side had to be realistic about their performances.

"There are a lot of things around our game that we're under no illusions of and need to be better," he said. "We've got a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball but we've improved this week and showed some ticker, so it's a pretty good platform to build from.

"We've got to be honest around where we're at with some of our errors and our ability to hold the ball. I'm not worried about it because it's our job to coach the boys and help them get better in that area, but we've got to be better."

The Hurricanes were outplayed in most aspects of their match against the Jaguares but four penalties from Jordie Barrett and some scrambling defence kept them in the match.

For 70 minutes, the Jaguares held the Hurricanes, who showed little creativity in their approach to gaining metres. But a 71st minute try to prop Alex Fidow from a penalty opened the door and some impressive play from Ngani Laumape led to Jamie Booth's match-winning try.

The Hurricanes face the Sharks in Wellington on Saturday night.

"We were working our socks off. We just needed to get rid of the errors and hold on to the ball — the belief was always there," Holland said of the win against the Jaguares.

"The stuff we can't coach was good to see around the boys' effort and wanting to put an effort in they could be proud of when they put that jersey on."