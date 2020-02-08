Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi promised to pay the adoption fees for more than 100 dogs if his team won the Super Bowl.

He's now done good on his promise and, as a result, the animal shelter in Kansas City is empty, as every dog has found a home.

"Because of Derrick Nnadi's generous sponsorship, our Petco Adoption Centre has no more dogs to adopt," the non-profit wrote on Facebook.

"Yay for so many lives saved!"

Advertisement

The best sight we love to see. Because of Derrick Nnadi's generous sponsorship, our Petco Adoption Center has no more... Posted by KC Pet Project on Thursday, 6 February 2020

Nnadi's promise was part of his partnership with the Missouri animal rescue organisation. For every Chiefs win in the season, he agreed to pay a dog's adoption fee.

The Chiefs won 15 games, including the postseason.

Then, they made the Super Bowl.



READ MORE:

• Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers to win first Super Bowl in 50 years

• NFL: Beauden Barrett dons Chiefs jersey as Kansas City beat San Francisco in Super Bowl LIV in Miami

• The Kansas City police report after Super Bowl celebrations is wild

• NFL Super Bowl LIV 2020 Ultimate Guide: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers - New Zealand start time, how to watch, how to stream, Super Bowl halftime show

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray decided to contribute as well, and donated a year's supply of pet food for every dog Nnadi paid adoption fees for.