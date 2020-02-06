They're known as the rowdiest crowd in world golf - and spectators at the 16th green of the 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open in Arizona did not disappoint.

One female fan took the party to a new low with her attempts to distract some of the world's leading players early on the final day of the US$7.3 million event at the TPC Scottsdale with its stunning desert backdrop.

In a video circulating on social media, the spectator can be seen pulling down her top to expose herself, forcing at least one player to momentarily cease from lining up his putt on the par-3.

Following rapturous applause from the packed stand, the unidentified woman flashes her breasts again.

Advertisement

The woman's antics has divided opinion on social media, with some users calling the stunt "harmless fun", "fore-play" and asking if she had mistaken the Open for the "Ry-DD-er Cup". Many, however, lambasted the spectator for her actions insisting it "has no place on the golf course".

Webb Simpson putts on the 16th green during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Photo / Getty Images

The incident couldn't distract American Webb Simpson, who defeated countryman Tony Finau in a playoff for the US$1.3 million first prize on Monday (NZ time).

This is the second time the Phoenix Open has hit the headlines in recent years, after an intoxicated streaker interrupted play in 2018, storming the 17th fairway in his birthday suit before breakdancing his way into custody.