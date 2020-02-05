The boots worn by Beauden Barrett during the 2018 Super Rugby and All Blacks season once had pride of place in Riley Dickey's bedroom.

Now, the 10-year-old from Wellington will send them off to a new owner to support a bigger cause.

Dickey has sold the boots signed by Barrett for $2500 on TradeMe, auctioning them off to support relief efforts of the Australian bush fires.

All money from the auction will be donated to the 'Help Save The Koalas Fund', which is being run by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

In auctioning the boots and getting other donations, Dickey raised a total of $3150 and will meet the chief executive of New Zealand Wildlife to hand over the money in Wellington next week.

Beauden Barrett will replace the boots auctioned off by Riley Dickey. Image / Instagrgam

Barrett, who shared Dickey's auction on his own social media channels, said he would look to get Dickey another pair of boots soon.