The boots worn by Beauden Barrett during the 2018 Super Rugby and All Blacks season once had pride of place in Riley Dickey's bedroom.
Now, the 10-year-old from Wellington will send them off to a new owner to support a bigger cause.
Dickey has sold the boots signed by Barrett for $2500 on TradeMe, auctioning them off to support relief efforts of the Australian bush fires.
All money from the auction will be donated to the 'Help Save The Koalas Fund', which is being run by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).
In auctioning the boots and getting other donations, Dickey raised a total of $3150 and will meet the chief executive of New Zealand Wildlife to hand over the money in Wellington next week.
Barrett, who shared Dickey's auction on his own social media channels, said he would look to get Dickey another pair of boots soon.
View this post on Instagram
Hi guys, In 2018 I was really lucky to be given a pair of signed Adidas Rugby boots from @beaudenbarrett which he wore during the 2018 Super Rugby and All Blacks season. These boots have sat on my bedroom rugby memorabilia display ever since that day. After hearing about the fires in Australia, and the amount of animals that have been killed I decided I would like to raise money by auctioning these boots, and donating all the money raised to the "Help Save The Koala Fund" which is being run by the World Wild Life Fund. I would really appreciate it if you would consider bidding on this auction. You will not only be receiving a pair of signed Adidas Rugby boots worn by Beauden Barrett, the world rugby player of the year two years in a row, but you will also be helping support urgent and vital veterinary care across Australia, helping provide wildlife food and water for those animals who are starving in bushfire impacted regions, helping perform rapid assessments of fire impacted areas, and helping restore what has been lost once the fires stop. The link for the auction is in my bio, I would really appreciate it if you could share this post on your story with your friends and family. Thanks, Riley