Kiwi motorsport ace Scott McLaughlin is ready to explore a new avenue.

The two-time Supercars title winner will make his IndyCar debut in May, taking part in the GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

McLaughlin, who will take part in next week's IndyCar Series preseason open test in Texas, won't be leaving the Supercars domain however, with Team Penske confirming the 26-year-old will attempt to win his third straight title this year.

"This is an amazing opportunity – to race against some of the best open wheel drivers in the world on one of the most historic tracks in motorsports," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin drove an open-wheel car for the first time last month during a rookie evaluation test in Florida, which he said was an opportunity to learn a bit more about a different style of racing.

"It's a driver's dream to get a chance to race an Indy car for Team Penske. With the experience I gained at the test in Sebring, I know a little bit more about what to expect when I get back into the car (in Texas). I just want to learn as much as I can every time I'm in the car so I can make the most of the opportunity to race with the team at the Grand Prix in Indianapolis."

Speaking on McLaughlin's upcoming venture into the IndyCar circuit, team owner Roger Penske said the team believed the Kiwi would continue to find success behind the wheel even n a relatively unfamiliar series.

"We believe his talent and his drive will continue to shine behind the wheel of an Indy car," Penske said.

"It will be interesting to see how he continues to develop as we work up to his first race at the Indianapolis Grand Prix. We know Scott will work hard to improve with every lap and he will represent Team Penske well as he gets acclimated to the IndyCar Series."