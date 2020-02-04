One Kiwi racing superstar is as good as in the A$5 million All Star Mile, the other may need your help.

Which is why New Zealand racing fans should band together to give feel good story 3-year-old Catalyst a shot at the mega mile to be run in Melbourne next month.

The Te Awamutu speed freak has thrilled trainer Clayton Chipperfield with how easily he handled his dramatic comeback victory in the Mr Tiz Trophy at Ellerslie last week and leaves for Melbourne on Sunday.

"He was back home 8.30pm Karaka Million night and was pushing me out of the way to get to his feed bin," says Chipperfield.

"I am hoping that is going to be a real asset to him heading to Melbourne. That ability to take things in his stride and keep eating could be a real help."

Catalyst, unbeaten this season and with incredible x-factor, will make his Australian debut in the C S Hayes Stakes at Flemington on Saturday week up against Caulfield Guineas winner Super Seth, Queensland hero Alligator Blood and Dalasan.

Under the set weight and penalties conditions he will have to concede Alligator Blood 1kg, which will be hard enough first up in a new country and Chipperfield admits it wouldn't be the end of the world if he couldn't win under those circumstances.

"Sure, if he got beaten but performed well and hit the line hard we might be happy enough. But we want to win," he told the Herald.

"And we are also aware the voting for the All Star Mile closes the next day, so I'd love him to win."

The A$5m All Star Mile has its second running this season and moves to Caulfield, with the top 10 horses in the public voting guaranteed a start.

Those living in New Zealand are allowed to vote this year and many will be split between champion Matamata mare Melody Belle, who sits third on the leaderboard with 5498 votes and Catalyst, who sits seventh with 2677.

Racing Victoria chief handicapper Greg Carpenter thinks Melody Belle is as good as in the race. "Last year 5000 votes was enough to get in, although that number should be higher this year," says Carpenter.

"So I think Melody Belle will be fine but Catalyst could need some help."

In the unlikely event she doesn't make the top 10 Melody Belle has two safeguards to getting in. The Futurity Stakes she contests on February 22 is a win-and-you-are-in race for the All Star Mile while after the top 10 voting concludes Racing Victoria has up to five wild cards it can use to make up the 15 horse field.

As the winner of the group one Empire Rose during the Melbourne Cup carnival if by some miracle Melody Belle isn't in the top 10 you can safely assume one of those wild cards will be hers.

Catalyst's main aim is the A$1m Australian Guineas on February 29 but that is not a win-and-you-are-in race and while he could get a wildcard the smart play from New Zealand racing fans who want to see two Kiwis get their shot at A$5m would be to vote for him before that closes on Sunday week.

There is plenty of old fashioned Kiwi fairytale about his story, Catalyst being by domestic stallion Darci Brahma, trained by former jumps jockey Chipperfield at Te Awamutu taking on the Aussies from glamour stables.

"It is pretty exciting for me even going over there, and I'd love to get into the All Star Mile," says Chipperfield. "We have a camera crew from Channel 7 coming to see him work tomorrow (today). I reckon that might be the first time that has happened at Te Awamutu."

Catalyst will be stabled at Mornington with one of Chipperfield's old jumps jockey mates in Brett Scott, with new rider Damian Lane to gallop him for the first time next Wednesday.

The other NZ connection in the All Star Mile voting is Super Seth, who is now owned by Waikato Stud and will take the same path to a potential All Star Mile start as Catalyst while Kolding, who sits fourth on the leaderboard. is a Karaka sales graduate.