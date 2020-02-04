A beastly customised wagon once owned by the late All Blacks legend Jonah Lomu is now up for sale - and it could be yours for $50,000.

The black 1997 Nissan Patrol wagon with a Lomu-approved sound pressure level was once valued at $100,000, but is now available to buy on Trade Me.

The wagon, which was custom-build specifically for Lomu, is fitted with state-of-the-art speakers that can reach a whopping 163 decibels.

A jet engine reaches around 140 decibels.

His vehicle was part of a world record attempt in 2000 for the loudest car, and was officially crowned New Zealand's loudest in 2000.

"With Extreme gratitude Kiwi Motor Group Presents for sale for the first time ever to the general public," the seller wrote on its auction.

"Jonah's SPL (sound pressure level) Wagon, as in the late rugby Legend JONAH LOMU, who once owned this vehicle as part of his extravagant car collection.

"The Patrol is Custom built by Fusion to the highest standards and has had a few upgrades over the years.

"The patrol is also 4x4 with a 5-speed manual and low kilometers. Capable of normal day to day tasks with a warrant of fitness and registration, and has a towbar as well!"

According to the seller, the professional valuation of the car sits at $67,500.

The Trade Me ad describes the "highly rare and collectable" vehicle as rugby memorabilia.

More than 260 people have added the prized wagon to their watchlist.

Lomu played 63 tests for the All Blacks after making his debut in 1994.

The global rugby icon died in 2015 aged just 40 after suffering a heart attack associated with his kidney condition.