The Australian breeding industry is set to undergo a major shake-up following confirmation The Everest winner of last spring, Yes Yes Yes, has been retired due to a tendon injury.

Trainer Chris Waller has confirmed the near-fore injury was indeed a career-ending tendon strain, reports Racing.com.

"With the autumn carnival just around the corner and the world awaiting the next stage of his exciting career, it comes as a tough day to notify connections of Yes Yes Yes and supporters of racing that it is in the best interest of the horse that he is retired," Waller said.

"The decision has been made based on a number of well-known veterinary facts in addition to advice from around the world.'

The three-year-old colt was part-purchased by Coolmore on the eve of last March's Golden Slipper Stakes where the horse recorded his only unplaced (seventh) run in his eight-start career.

Coolmore's Tom Magnier and the colt's trainer, Chris Waller, figured the horse was worth more than $50 million after his victory in The Everest despite the fact the horse is not a Group 1 winner.

His presence in the breeding barn will test the theory that only stallions with strong black type are commercially successful.

Yes Yes Yes injured a tendon late last week, forcing his withdrawal from a special track gallop at Randwick on Saturday, which subsequently forced stewards to demand a cease to futures betting on such races at the February 15 Lighting Stakes at Flemington, for which he was the second favourite.

He retires with four wins and three placings from eight starts with stakes earnings of $7.174 million — which places him 14th on the all-time money earners list in Australasia.

Meanwhile, star mare Mystic Journey is out of The All Star Mile at Caulfield in March.

Tasmanian trainer Adam Trinder has withdrawn her nomination for the $5m race at Caulfield on March 14.

"The decision was made by Mr Trinder and the mare's owners due to an injury-interrupted preparation and the stable's view that she may not be in peak condition in time for The All-Star Mile," says Racing Victoria.

"Mr Trinder also advised the Stewards that at this time it is his intention to continue with the mare's preparation for other races during the autumn period."