All Blacks and Blues first five-eighth Beauden Barrett was enjoying his extended break from rugby this week, taking in the action at Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Beauden Barrett and Israel Dagg were in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. Photo / Instagram

The 28-year-old and former All Black Israel Dagg were in the crowd suited in Kansas City Chiefs jerseys as the side beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 after a 21-point comeback in the fourth quarter.

It was the Chiefs' first Super Bowl victory in five decades, and saw quarterback Patrick Mahomes become the first in his position to win a Super Bowl and NFL MVP before the age of 25.

The win also meant Kansas City head coach Andy Reid sheds the title of the being the coach with the most wins to never have won a Super Bowl in NFL history. Reid went into the match with 221 wins to his credit through his time spent between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. It was Reid's second Super Bowl as head coach, after his Eagles lost to the New England Patriots in 2004.

Comeback wins were a theme of the Chiefs' charge to becoming Super Bowl champions, with the Kansas City side having to come from behind in all three of their playoff matches this season, including the Super Bowl.

Mahomes was named the most valuable player of the game, after completing 26 of his 42 pass attempts for 286 yards, throwing two touchdown passes while rushing for a touchdown of his own.