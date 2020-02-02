All the Super Bowl 2020 action between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

There's plenty of huge history on offer in Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go head-to-head.

Two of the best teams in the regular season, the sides have made it to the big dance.

For the Chiefs, they have already finished 50 years of misery just making it back to the Super Bowl.

The last time they made it was 1970 at Super Bowl IV, one of only two times they've played off on the biggest stage, the other being Super Bowl I.

For San Francisco, it's a different beast. They are one of the winningest franchises in NFL history and will join the New England Patriots with a sixth win if they can lift the Lombardi trophy.

What time is the game?

The 54th Super Bowl will kick off at 12.30pm NZT on Monday morning February 3. The game is taking place in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium — the home of the Miami Dolphins.

How to watch/stream

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on ESPN, which is available on Sky TV.

For those who are more into streaming, both Spark Sport and Sky Sports Now (via ESPN) are broadcasting the game live.

TV coverage begins at 12pm, with the game due to kickoff at 12.30pm.

Players to watch

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs):

There is little to say about this man that hasn't already been said. Two years into his career, Mahomes has almost done everything that needs to be done. He's won the MVP, broken a huge chunk of records and left an indelible mark on the NFL. A Super Bowl win — and MVP — would make it one of the greatest first two years in NFL history.

Travis Kelce (Chiefs): For Mahomes to do what he's done, he needs to have some targets. He has a great one in Kelce. The star tight end has had 97 receptions for 1229 yards this year. He's also the spiritual leader of the Chiefs and will be the guy to inspire the big plays.

Jimmy Garoppolo (49ers): The 28-year-old quarterback is often more known for what he does off the field and that will happen when you're barely sited in a thumping NFC Championship win. But while they don't necessarily need Garoppolo to pass them to success, however the 49ers offence goes in the Super Bowl, it'll be a nightmare for the Chiefs defence.

Nick Bosa (49ers): The No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft claimed the AP Defensive Player of the Year and has quickly made himself indispensable for San Fran. The defensive end finished the 2019 NFL season with 47 tackles (16 for loss), 25 quarterback hits, 12 knockdowns, 45 pressures, nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections and one interception. Expect him to be hunting for Mahomes all Super Bowl long.

Halftime entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to be the halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl with both performers set for their first performances during the event.

The pair held a press conference earlier in the week with part of the performance set to be dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

"Life is so fragile," Shakira told reporters. "And that's why we have to live every moment as intensely as we can. And I think we'll all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. And we'll be celebrating life and celebrating diversity in this country. I'm sure he'll be very proud to see the message that we're going to try to convey onstage."

There are also bound to be special guests.

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem before the game.

Super Bowl odds

According to the TAB:

Kansas City: $1.73

San Francisco: $2.02