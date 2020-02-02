A video has emerged of world champion boxer Gervonta Davis appearing to grab a woman by the neck.

According to TMZ, the WBA lightweight champion and Andretta Smothers, the mother of his child, were arguing in public at a charity basketball game in Miami before Davis charged at her and dragged her out of the venue.

Video of the incident would end up going viral, prompting Davis to defend his actions on social media.

The 25-year-old American said he "would never hit her" but admitted that he was "aggressive".

A statement on his Instagram said: "I never once hit her.. year I was aggressive and told her come on...

"That's the mother of my child, I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years… January was trash."

TMZ also reported that there were no arrests involved in the incident.