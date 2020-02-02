Trainer Graham Richardson believes he has good performer Tiptronic right where he wants him as he prepares for next weekend's Group 1 Herbie Dyke Stakes (2000m) at Te Rapa.

The O'Reilly gelding is coming off an impressive victory over 2100m at his most recent start at Ellerslie and will attempt to go one better in the Te Rapa feature event after finishing runner-up to On The Rocks in 2019.

Richardson worked Tiptronic on Saturday morning and was pleased with what he saw. "He has improved since his Ellerslie win and I've got Chris Johnson booked to ride him, so all we need now is a decent draw.

"I'd love to draw an inside gate and just let him find a position and then we'll see what unfolds from there."

Richardson is also pleased with Group 1 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Cup (3200m) contender Paisley Park, who finished close up in fifth behind promising 3-year-old Sherwood Forest at Te Aroha last week.

"He didn't get much of a go at them last time and when you're carrying 60.5kg you can't afford to be getting held up," he said.

"He will go to the Avondale Cup [Group 2, 2400m] next but I'm just a little bit worried about finding a rider as he won't have any weight on his back.

"He's on target for the Auckland Cup and he likes it at Ellerslie, having won the Dunstan Stayers Final there on New Year's Day."

- NZ Racing Desk