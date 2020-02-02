Looking for something to do this Monday afternoon? What better way to spend your time than by staying inside and being consumed by the greatest day in American sport. Especially when armed with this Dummies' Guide to the Super Bowl.

What the heck is a Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl is the final of the yearly NFL competition where the best team from the American conference takes on the best team from the National conference. The two square off in a bid to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a set of wildly extravagant championship rings.

OK then. Who's actually playing?

The mighty sporting city of San Francisco will look to get their mitts on another title to go with the NBA crowns won by the Golden State Warriors in recent years. To do so, they have to get passed the Kansas City Chiefs.

The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season with the best record in the league (13-3) with arguably the best defensive unit in the game. The Chiefs (12-4) had one of the best, most explosive offensive units in the league.

In summary, it's the age old story of a good defence against a good offence.

Last year's Super Bowl game sucked. Why should I watch this one?

That's a fair question. If last year's Super Bowl was the first NFL match you had ever watched, I wouldn't blame you for turning your back on the sport. No one would.

This year's game should be a lot of fun. You have quarterbacks who can do plenty of exciting things, running backs who can chew through defences and defensive units capable of bringing down quarterbacks or making plays.

The Chiefs average more than 40 points per game during the postseason this year, and the 49ers aren't too far behind – around 32 points per game. This one has the makings of a classic.

OK, but you haven't talked about the important part yet. Who is playing the halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Need I say more?

Nope, I'm good with that halftime show. Back to the football - who are the main guys?

Last year's league MVP Patrick Mahomes lines up under center for the Chiefs. In his short time in the NFL, Mahomes has made a name for himself as a player to watch. You never know exactly what you'll get with him, only that it will be impressive in some way or another. He's got a cannon for an arm, makes passes on the weirdest of angles, chucks the old no-look pass and can run it as well. He's the guy the 49ers need to contain. His opposite, Jimmy Garoppolo, is more of a system quarterback who has flourished under coach Kyle Shanahan. Not known for his miraculous, game-saving plays, Garoppolo is simply a reliable and effective quarterback whose decision making is to be commended. Two very different styles of quarterback will be on display.

Any match-ups worth watching outside of the quarterbacks?

The offence v defence battle is personified by 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman lining up against Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Both are terrific in their role; Sherman is annoying, gets in the passing lanes and can make plays, while Hill is one of the fastest, most elusive receivers you'll see. This should be a competitive and feisty match up from the opening whistle.

Who is winning?

This game seems to be very much a pick 'em situation. The line with the bookies is just 1.5 points in favour of Kansas City, as it's hard to get a confident read on who has the better team going into it. In saying that, I'm with the Chiefs – let's say 30-20.

How can I watch it?

You can follow live updates at nzherald.co.nz from around midday or, if you're lucky and don't have to work, you can to watch the coverage on ESPN, the game is set to get underway around 12.30pm NZT.

If you want a bit more atmosphere, members of Radio Sport are hosting a couple of viewing parties - one at The Cav in Ponsonby and the other at twentyone in Sky City.