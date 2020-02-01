The New Zealand men's title hopes at the Sydney Sevens are almost nil but the women remain in contention to take out the World Series tournament across the Tasman.

Fiji outclassed the All Blacks Sevens side 26-5 in the last game on day one at Bankwest Stadium after racing to a 21-0 halftime lead.

The tournament format sees pool winners advancing straight to the semifinals.

That means New Zealand must beat Kenya in their final pool game this afternoon while hoping Wales upset Fiji, otherwise the highest they can finish is fifth.

Advertisement

Last night's defeat was unexpected, given New Zealand are the Men's World Series leaders, having won the last two tournaments in Hamilton and Cape Town, while Fiji have finished fourth and ninth (twice) in this season's three events so far.

The All Blacks Sevens had started the day in commanding fashion, with Salesi Rayasi and Caleb Clarke scoring two tries each in a 54-5 victory over Wales.

The Black Ferns Sevens won both their matches yesterday, blanking Japan 28-0 before being pushed by Russia 22-12.

Pool A rivals England also beat Japan and Russia, meaning England and New Zealand are playing off to be sure of a place in the semifinals when they meet in their final pool game at 11.51am today.

The Black Ferns Sevens lead their World Series, having won three of the season's four tournaments, while England have yet to make the semifinals in 2019-20.

New Zealand needed a second-half double from Shiray Kaka to stave off Russia yesterday.

After a strong start saw Tyla Nathan-Wong and Theresa Fitzpatrick score unconverted tries, Russia answered with two tries either side of halftime, the second being converted to give Russia the lead.

However, the shock lead didn't last, as Kaka took her opportunities and finished the match strongly for the Kiwi side.

Advertisement

Against Japan, Stacey Fluhler, Kelly Brazier, Michaela Blyde and Ruby Tui scored, with Nathan-Wong converting each try.

Other two-game winners yesterday included South Africa in Pool B, the United States and Australia in Pool C, and England in Pool D of the men's tournament; plus Canada in Pool B, and Australia and France in Pool C on the women's side of the draw.