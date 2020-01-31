Kobe Bryant's family have requested privacy following inaccurate reports in the media surrounding the death of the NBA star and his daughter.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, along with seven others, tragically died in a helicopter crash in California last Sunday.

READ MORE:
Kobe Bryant's wife shares heartbreaking tribute after tragedy
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa posts heartbreaking picture
Kobe Bryant's helicopter nearly cleared hillside, missing vital warning system, investigators say
Kobe Bryant's death in helicopter crash: Chopper nearly cleared hillside, investigators say

Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, made her first public statement on the loss of her husband and daughter through Instagram on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

However, further comments said to be made on behalf of the family from "unnamed sources" have since been slammed as innacurate in a statement delivered by president of Kobe Inc. Molly Carter.

Carter said the reports were only adding "unnecessary pain to a grieving family".

"To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday's tragedy, including stories related to the family's previous air travel decisions," Carter said. "We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, in her social media post, Vanessa thanked fans for their support.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," she wrote. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.

"Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality."

View this post on Instagram

My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️

A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on

The Lakers - Bryant's team in his entire 20-year NBA career - are set to play their first game since the crash.

The team plan to hold a tribute to Bryant at the game.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Lakers Vice President Rob Pelinka, who served as Bryant's agent during much of his playing career, said the loss of his "best friend" and "sweet goddaughter" was tough.

"He was, simply put, the most inspirational athlete of our time. What the world may not know is that he was also the best friend anyone could ever imagine," Pelinka said in a statement. "Everything Gigi stood for, I am so proud of."

The Lakers play the Portland Trail Blazers at 4:30pm NZT.