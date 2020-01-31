With the America's Cup World Series beginning in Cagliari in April, INEOS Team UK have hit the sea to prepare for what's to come.

But, moving their winter training camp to the Italian waters, the UK challenger to the America's Cup got more than they bargained for while out on a training run.

The team had a near-capsize this week, releasing video of the splashdown on social media.

"Wild ride on the beast Britannia as we try to find the limits in these new boats. Thankfully no injuries and we can continue to push hard," INEOS Team UK skipper Ben Ainslie said.

The United Kingdom's entrant will be one of four to line up at the opening America's Cup World Series event in Cagliari in April, alongside Team New Zealand, American Magic and Luna Rossa.

For the first three days of the regatta there will be four races per day of round robin competition when all of the four teams will race each other twice. The races will be held on a windward-leeward configuration racecourse and last around 20 minutes each. Race winners will score one point and the losers zero points.

On the final day, the bottom two teams will contest a single playoff race to decide third and fourth, while the top two teams will face off in a first-to-two-points final.

The event in Cagliari will be followed by World Series regattas later this year in Portsmouth (June) and Auckland (December). The will also be a separate Christmas race regatta in Auckland.

INEOS Team UK skipper Sir Ben Ainslie. Photo / Getty Images

In January and February next year, Challengers will race for the Prada Cup to decide which of them will take on Team New Zealand in the America's Cup match in March.