Novak Djokovic had just reached a record eighth Australian Open final when he was asked why it seemed to be only long-retired players who were leading the campaign to have Margaret Court Arena renamed.

It has been a contentious issue at Melbourne Park because of Court's controversial comments on homosexuality and gay marriage. Djokovic didn't take sides.

John McEnroe and Martina Navratilova this week unfurled a sign on the court asking it to be renamed in honour of Evonne Goolagong. They later apologised for breaching tournament protocol, but not for their campaign.

Djokovic said he had seen the photo of McEnroe and Navratilova with the banner but wasn't well-enough informed about their protest to make a judgment.

Advertisement

He also said he understood that people were hurt by comments from the 77-year-old Court, who became a religious minister after winning an all-time record 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

"Margaret is a huge champion, a tennis hero in Australia, and also around the world. One of the most important tennis players in the history of women's game," Djokovic said. "Of course, when she says something like that, it has a huge impact.

"I don't support … what she said. I don't think it was the right thing to say. But she probably has her reasons and we have to respect that she has a difference in opinion. That's all there is to it."

Navratilova and McEnroe have apologised for breaching Australian Open protocols with their on-court campaign to have Margaret Court Arena renamed.

But the tennis greats and TV analysts aren't sorry about the message. Navratilova climbed up the umpire's chair at the stadium on Tuesday and started to address spectators, but organisers cut off the live feed. Navratilova and McEnroe then unfurled a banner reading "Evonne Goolagong Arena."

Navratilova has frequently objected to Court having the stadium named after her, citing her anti-gay comments, and wants the arena to be named after Evonne Goolagong.

Tennis Australia responded by saying it embraced diversity but had regulations and protocols to ensure the integrity of the tournament and "two high-profile guests have breached these protocols."

Navratilova apologised Wednesday on the Tennis Channel, saying "I got in trouble. I am sorry I broke protocol. I had no idea there was this kind of protocol." "Had I known, I would have done it differently," she added.

Advertisement

"But I would still have tried to make my statement which is, basically, you name buildings after not what people just did on the court, but also off the court. The whole body of work."

"I think it could have been done better and more effectively," added McEnroe. "But in terms of regret doing it, no. I apologised because I haven't been one to have perhaps read the rule book as good as I could have. I was unaware there were certain protocols that needed to be followed.

"I get where Tennis Australia is trying to … handle this as non-vocally as possible. But in this particular case, I believe there's been a lot of give and take both ways. I loved Evonne Goolagong when I was a kid and I think she represents to me everything positive about what you'd want a stadium to be named."