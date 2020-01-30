When Julius Francis got up from the canvas in his bout against Mike Tyson, the logo for The Mirror was clear for the world to see.

Such was Tyson's reputation, the UK media outlet had bought advertising space on the bottom of Francis' boots; the implication being he would at some point take a trip to the mat.

It showed just how feared Tyson was, and the likely danger coming his opponent's way.



His bout against Francis was Tyson's first fight in Britain, and with it came chaos.

Tyson and Francis met 20 years ago this week. Francis was given little chance of toppling the American star, and was stopped inside of two rounds after being floored five times.

Mike Tyson knocks down Britain's Julius Francis. Photo / Getty

For the 33-year-old Tyson, the fight came in a strange period of his career. He had recently lost two fights against Evander Holyfield - famously biting a chunk of Holyfield's ear off in the second - before going on to a controversial win against Francois Botha and a no-contest against Orlin Norris. It all came in the fall out of a messy divorce.

There were people who rallied against Tyson fighting in the UK after he had been imprisoned twice, most notably serving just under three years for rape.

Sky Sports recalled on his arrival into Heathrow Airport both protestors and supporters showed up to meet him as he was flanked by police.

"He was made out to be a wild animal, a wild dog. That wasn't fair," Francis told Sky Sports.

Francis told Sky Sports he had "mostly good memories" of his most high-profile fight but remains bothered by criticism that he went down too easily and was too eager to collect his pay day.

"People need to understand that I wouldn't have taken the fight just for the sake of it," he said. "The money? If I beat Tyson my money would have been a pittance. The money was immaterial."

However, trainer Mark Roe recalled the reason why Francis agreed to the sponsorship from The Mirror.

"It was about making his bank account a bit bigger. He had to do it."