Beauden Barrett joined the Blues, Warren Gatland has returned to coach the Chiefs, Aaron Cruden has returned to the Chiefs, and the Crusaders have lost the likes of Kieran Read, Ryan Crotty, Owen Franks, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd and Sam Whitelock.
The Hurricanes, now coached by Jason Holland, and Highlanders, who brought Tony Brown on as an attack coach, are relying on youth to pull them through this year.
Are the Sunwolves still a thing?
Yes – 2020 will be the Sunwolves' final year as a part of Super Rugby.
From 2021, the competition will move to a 14-team format composed of five Kiwi teams, four from Australia and South Africa, as well as the Jaguares from Argentina.
Will the Sunwolves go out with a bang this year? Probably not.
The three-time defending champion Crusaders lost the heart of their squad with a bunch of veteran players moving on to greener pastures.
Based on squads and very little else, the Chiefs should be the toughest of the Kiwi teams, while the Brumbies seem to have a slight – very slight – edge over the Rebels, Reds and Waratahs (seriously, it's basically a pick 'em between these four).
In the South African conference, the Jaguares look poised to take the top spot again.
Here's the draw for round one
Friday January 31: Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 7.05pm Friday January 31: Brumbies v Sharks, GIO Stadium 9.15pm Saturday February 1: Sharks v Bulls, Kings Park 6.10am Saturday February 1: Sunwolves v Rebels, Level Five Stadium 4.45pm Saturday February 1: Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 7.05pm Sunday February 2: Stormers v Hurricanes, Newlands 2.05am Sunday February 2: Jaguares v Lions, Jose Amalfitani Stadium 10.40am