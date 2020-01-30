It's a new decade and, somewhat fittingly, a new-look Super Rugby season starts this weekend. NZME's Christopher Reive brings you all you need to know ahead of the first match.

Hang on. Super Rugby is

Alright, so the rugby season starts in the heart of cricket season. Makes sense. What else is new?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anything new with the Kiwi franchises?

Related articles:

Are the Sunwolves still a thing?

Who are the title contenders?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Here's the draw for round one