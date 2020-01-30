It's a new decade and, somewhat fittingly, a new-look Super Rugby season starts this weekend. NZME's Christopher Reive brings you all you need to know ahead of the first match.

Hang on. Super Rugby is starting already? In the middle of summer?

Yes. The 2020 Super Rugby season officially gets under way on Friday night at Eden Park when the Blues host the Chiefs.

The competition is starting earlier this season and will run uninterrupted by the test window, which has been shifted from June to July.

To complete the 21-round competition by the time the tests come around, Super Rugby's starting date has been brought forward by three weeks.

Alright, so the rugby season starts in the heart of cricket season. Makes sense. What else is new?

Kick-off times have been changed, with a new "family-friendly" time of 7.05pm throughout the season in New Zealand.

Most matches played on our shores will kick-off at 7.05pm, with some at 4.45pm.

With the earlier start to the season and kick-offs being brought forward, the hope is that more people will want to attend games.

Also, the Melbourne Rebels have signed a utility back called Harry Potter, so that should be fun.

Harry Potter signed for the Rebels ahead of the 2020 season. Photo / Getty Images

Anything new with the Kiwi franchises?

There has been plenty of action in the off season around the New Zealand teams.

Beauden Barrett joined the Blues, Warren Gatland has returned to coach the Chiefs, Aaron Cruden has returned to the Chiefs, and the Crusaders have lost the likes of Kieran Read, Ryan Crotty, Owen Franks, Jordan Taufua, Matt Todd and Sam Whitelock.

The Hurricanes, now coached by Jason Holland, and Highlanders, who brought Tony Brown on as an attack coach, are relying on youth to pull them through this year.

Warren Gatland will coach the Chiefs this season. Photo / Getty Images

Are the Sunwolves still a thing?

Yes – 2020 will be the Sunwolves' final year as a part of Super Rugby.

From 2021, the competition will move to a 14-team format composed of five Kiwi teams, four from Australia and South Africa, as well as the Jaguares from Argentina.

Will the Sunwolves go out with a bang this year? Probably not.

Who are the title contenders?

Can George Bridge continue his impressive form from a year ago? Photo / Photosport

It's a surprisingly open field this season.

The three-time defending champion Crusaders lost the heart of their squad with a bunch of veteran players moving on to greener pastures.

Based on squads and very little else, the Chiefs should be the toughest of the Kiwi teams, while the Brumbies seem to have a slight – very slight – edge over the Rebels, Reds and Waratahs (seriously, it's basically a pick 'em between these four).

In the South African conference, the Jaguares look poised to take the top spot again.

Here's the draw for round one

Friday January 31: Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 7.05pm

Friday January 31: Brumbies v Sharks, GIO Stadium 9.15pm

Saturday February 1: Sharks v Bulls, Kings Park 6.10am

Saturday February 1: Sunwolves v Rebels, Level Five Stadium 4.45pm

Saturday February 1: Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 7.05pm

Sunday February 2: Stormers v Hurricanes, Newlands 2.05am

Sunday February 2: Jaguares v Lions, Jose Amalfitani Stadium 10.40am

Highlanders get the opening-round bye.