The Grammy Awards have opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant at the pre-telecast ceremony, at the same venue where he played for the Lakers.

Just hours before the awards show was due to start, it was reported that Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas along with several other people, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened the ceremony at the Staples Center.

"As most of you know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today," he said.

"Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence."

Tributes continue to pour in for the Lakers legend. Demi Lovato, who is set to make a comeback at tonight's show, wrote: "This makes me so sad. Kobe you were always so sweet to me."

British rapper and singer/songwriter Labrinth said the news was "insane".

"He's been part of my life for a very long time. … I couldn't believe it."

Bruno Mars posted a tribute on Twitter, writing: "Kobe was a real life superhero on that court and I'm sure he was to his family.

"Sending love and prayers to them. This is heartbreaking."

Among the tributes, calls for the Grammys to be cancelled are also pouring in.

"Let's not watch or stream the Grammys tonight. Because the Grammys are racist and also to show some respect for Kobe and his daughter who've sadly passed away," wrote one Twitter user.

"Reschedule the Grammys. They don't matter today ... if people want to gather at the Staples Center, they should be allowed to do that," tweeted another.

The Grammys are still set to go ahead, and it's said host Alicia Keys will open the broadcast with a tribute to Bryant.