The world has reacted with an outpouring of grief following shocking news of NBA legend Kobe Bryant's death.

NBA players, celebrities and the wider public took to social media to mourn the loss of the 41-year-old superstar, with many saying they were in "shock" and wished the news was false.

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe Bryant man. pic.twitter.com/oYsPutCmpD — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) January 26, 2020

We miss you already Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

If I ever needed a reminder that death doesn't discriminate. What an unbelievable event. As a life long Lakers fan I'm so grateful for the memories. My heart beaks for his wife and children. Rest in peace Kobe. This one hurts. pic.twitter.com/NIBvSRqLnW — Travon Free (@Travon) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken. Kobe Bryant had so much more to share with the world. It was amazing seeing him transition into his post-playing career. We were only seeing the start with films, TV, his book, and simply being a father to his four daughters. Awful he’s been robbed of more life. pic.twitter.com/3wJa8OMLH5 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 26, 2020

More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters... life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

Please God don’t let this be real!! https://t.co/cOXyAehJgU — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 26, 2020

This breaks my heart. Thinking about Kobe’s wife and children. Including his new baby. https://t.co/4U9nGoIalM — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) January 26, 2020

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

As I tweet through my tears, I am so hurt. I cannot stop crying. Kobe was instrumental to so many people. There is a hole in the basketball world and will be for a long time. Rest in heavenly peace. #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/52I83A0Q0n — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero to many including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me & my family. My deepest condolences to his family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

A Los Angeles law enforcement source just confirmed for me that Kobe Bryant and 4 other people died this morning in a helicopter crash.



An unspeakable loss for his family, friends, Los Angeles, basketball.



No words. My God. — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 26, 2020

rest in peace Kobe 🕊 pic.twitter.com/YtlMAVJHIJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) January 26, 2020

Peace and power to the Bryant family, and basketball lovers around the world. R.I.P @kobebryant 😢 #MambaMentality pic.twitter.com/yn3Bgo0VAu — Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) January 26, 2020

Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas after a fire broke out on his private helicopter, TMZ first reported.

Emergency personnel responded, but all five people on-board were killed. TMZ later reported Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria, also died in the crash.

Bryant's wife Vanessa was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Authorities have not confirmed the identities of those killed.

Bryant starred for two decades with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning five championships and being named an All-Star 18 times before retiring in 2016.