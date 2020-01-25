9.50am - Minnow nations front and centre

Where else in New Zealand can you watch teams like Russia and Brazil taking on each other in rugby?

Yesterday, and this morning, there has been some impressive performances from unexpected places, with China beating Fiji in the women's draw, and the likes of Russia, Brazil and Spain playing plenty of good footy.

In the men's draw, results went about as expected, though Kenya will be disappointed they couldn't finish off England in their opening match, while Spain pushed France, currently ranked third on the leaderboard, in an exciting contest.

9.15am - Welcome back

Hello from Hamilton for the second day of the sevens. There's plenty on the line for the Kiwi teams, as both look posied to enter the semifinals with two wins from as many games yesterday.

The Black Ferns Sevens looked impeccable on opening day, winning both of their games 40-7. They look like they're going to be tough to beat, and will look to further press their claim in their final pool game against Fiji this morning.

The All Blacks Sevens took an important win against the USA in the final game of opening day, which all but secured them a spot in the semifinals - barring a massive upset loss to Scotland later today in their final pool game.

With a condensed format, the teams do not play in quarter-finals, but instead go straight to semifinals. As the draw shapes up, the Black Ferns Sevens would meet the best second-placed team in their semifinal, with the All Blacks Sevens would meet Fiji.