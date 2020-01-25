Star filly Probabeel entered Karaka Million folklore with an exceptional victory in the Karaka Million 3YO Classic (1600m) yesterday.

Probabeel became the first Karaka Million 2YO winner to return to the twilight meeting 12 months later and win the Karaka Million 3YO Classic.

Probabeel performed creditably at Group 1 level in Sydney through the spring and won comfortably first-up at Awapuni earlier this month.

Sent out as a $1.60 favourite to complete her historic Karaka Million double, she was aided by a perfectly-timed ride from jockey Opie Bosson and duly delivered.

Bosson angled Probabeel into the clear in the straight and put the pedal to the floor, and Probabeel's response was explosive.

She blazed to the front inside the last 300m, opening up a clear break and holding the strong-finishing Australian raider Conqueror at bay to win by a length-and-a-half.

Hasstobegood finished another two-and-a-half lengths away in third, just ahead of Harlech.

"There was a bit of pressure coming into [yesterday] and I was pretty keen just to get through it," relieved trainer Jamie Richards said. "But full credit to everyone, it was a big team effort and a great result.

"She probably got a little bit further back than we might have wanted, but we didn't want Opie to rush her.

"Opie just kept her happy, and then she quickened really well in the straight and put them away pretty nicely."

- NZ Racing Desk