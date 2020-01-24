12.05pm - Tyla Nathan-Wong: "You can't take any team lightly"

With the tournament going straight from pool play to semifinals, there's little room for error in the early games. It's a message the Black Ferns Sevens are very aware of heading into this afternoon's match against England.

"The really took it too us in Cape Town and it went into extra time. England's a team that we definitely can't take lightly. They're a rugby nation, they're a good bunch of players and they're solid."

11.35am - Strong start for Black Ferns

The Black Ferns Sevens have made a solid start to their quest for a third-straight win on the world series, beating China 40-7. The signs were ominous early when Michaela Blyde, returning to the squad after an injury-enforced break, scooted away from deep inside Black Ferns territory to score more or less untouched.

Stacey Fluhler scored tries on either side of half-time, with Tyla Nathan-Wong and Theresa Fitzpatrick also got their names on the scoresheet nice and early in the competition. Nathan-Wong converted four of the five tries as well. China got on the board through a strong solo effort from Gu Yaoyao, but the Black Ferns were much too strong.

Their next game is at 4.58pm against England, while the men's team get their account underway at 2.30pm against Argentina.

9.00am - Welcome to Hamilton

Hello and welcome to rolling coverage of the Hamilton Sevens. It's a beautiful day here in Hamilton, with a few clouds in the sky providing the odd spot of cover from the beaming sun. If you're planning on coming along, bring sunscreen.

It's a big day for the game, with the first ever women's world series stop in New Zealand getting underway.