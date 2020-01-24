Tony Pike realises if Not An Option is going to win the Karaka Million he is probably going to have to do it the hard way.

But that doesn't mean he can't do it.

The high-priced colt has had two setbacks in the last month, the first being beaten fair and square by Play That Song in the Eclipse Stakes and the second, and perhaps more telling, drawing the outside barrier for tonight's early evening spectacular.

That has been made fractionally easier by one scratching but the reality is Not An Option will probably be giving the other favourites a start.

"That could be the case for sure and we would have liked a better barrier," admits Pike.

"But I think being ridden with cover could actually suit him.

"When he won at Trentham (two starts ago) he was brilliant late.

"And if Leith (Innes) can get the right horse to follow into the race he can still win.

"I couldn't be happier with him."

Pike is confident Intrigue is the horse to beat in the $100,000 Karaka Cup and is pleased the 2200m event is the first race.

"The track should be presented as a 4 or 5 and while it will dry out being a twilight meeting it should be okay for her being the first race," he offers.

"Small fields can be tricky but with her light weight she has to be very hard to beat."

Roger's warning

Don't get carried away backing Rondinella in today's $100,000 Westbury Classic.

That is the advice from co-trainer Roger James as the Sydney Cup placegetter resumes as the $4 second favourite.

James says his high-class mare is as forward as she needs to be to run a good 1400m but he thinks the trip will be too short for her in this grade.

"This is a starting point and I am sure she will be running on," says James.

"But I do think it will be too short and we would be happy if she weighed in (top five).

"I know she will have a lot of support with James (McDonald) on but I think punters should be careful with her."

James says his juvenile filly Hastobemagic can make the most of barrier one in the Karaka Million.

"She had no chance last time, she got run off the track but she has bounced back from that.

"I am not saying she is going to win but she is a smart filly."

Star chaser

Bavella may not have raced for over two months but she is ready for today's $70,000 Henley Park Mr Tiz Trophy.

"She has to be, we set her for this a while ago," says trainer Lance Noble.

"There aren't that many 1200m group races around for 3-year-olds, especially for the rest of the season so she is ready to go."

Bavella stretched out to 1600m when fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Riccarton but that was more a case of chasing the valuable group one, with Noble confident shorter trips are more to her liking.

Last time she came to Ellerslie it took Travelling Light to just run her down in the Soliloquy over 1400m but tonight she meets another superstar in Catalyst.

"I think we can be handy up on the speed and maybe he will be too good for us. But she is ready to find out."

Noble says Taroni is spot on for the Karaka Million and just needs luck from her widish draw.

"But I think we are right in it."

Money tsunami

The Australian TAB misjudgment of Catalyst's price in race two tonight could prove incredibly costly.

They opened the 3-year-old at $1.60, compared with $1.10 here, and have been swamped with money.

By last night they had taken A$180,000 worth of fixed win bets on Catalyst and just $210 in total bets on his rivals. That book is going to take some balancing.