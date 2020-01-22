With the opening round of Super Rugby just a week away, Christopher Reive looks into his crystal ball to predict who will line up of the Kiwi teams in the opening round of competition.

Blues

Matt Duffie, Caleb Clarke, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, Tanielu Tele'a, Otere Black, Jonathan Ruru, Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii, Blake Gibson, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Patrick Tuipulotu, Ofa Tuungafasi, James Parsons, Karl Tu'inukuafe.

Tanielu Tele'a impressed in limited appearances for the Blues last season. Photo / Photosport

Fringe starters:

Tom Robinson, Joe Marchant, Finlay Christie, Sam Nock, Jordan Hyland.

Why? The Blues have indicated Rieko Ioane will make a move into the midfield this season which should see him get more involved in proceedings. Add the departure of Melani Nanai, and it opens up two spots on the wing. Clarke and Tele'a impressed in limited opportunities last season and look poised to take the next step in 2020. 2019 breakout star Tom Robinson provides impact off the bench behind the loose trio while adding to the depth at lock, with Jonathan Ruru getting first crack at the No9 jersey ahead of Finlay Christie and Sam Nock. New recruit Joe Marchant could force his way into the starting side, but for round one Faiane retains his role.

READ MORE:

• Super Rugby: All Black Patrick Tuipulotu's big goal - 'I want to be a world class lock'

• Six60 team up with All Blacks stars for new Super Rugby campaign

• Super Rugby: Crusaders too strong for Hurricanes in preseason clash

• 2020 Super Rugby: The players set to take Super Rugby by storm



Chiefs

Damian McKenzie, Solomon Alaimalo, Alex Nankivell, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sean Wainui, Aaron Cruden, Brad Weber, Pita Gus Sowakula, Sam Cane, Mitch Brown, Tyler Ardron, Michael Allardice, Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Atu Moli.

Pita Gus Sowakula should get first shot at the No8 jersey for the Chiefs. Photo / Photosport

Fringe starters:

Advertisement

Angus Ta'avao, Shaun Stevenson, Tumua Manu, Lachlan Boshier.

Why? With the luxury of depth across the board, it's really anyone's guess as to who will line up in round one. I'm giving Wainui the start on the wing ahead of Stevenson as Stevenson provides more versatility off the bench. While McKenzie returns to fullback, Alaimalo is too good a player to not start and will return to a winger's role. Moli gets the start ahead of Angus Ta'avao as the club look to the future, while Sowakula gets the first chance to claim the vacant No8 jersey. Luke Jacobson and Nathan Harris were not considered for selection due to injury.

Crusaders

Will Jordan, George Bridge, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Billy Harmon, Tom Christie, Quinten Strange, Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody.

Scott Barrett will captain the Crusaders this season. Photo / Photosport

Fringe starters:

Braydon Ennor, Ethan Blackadder.

Why? How about the depth in that backline? Tentatively locking in Jordan at fullback and Havili in the midfield, there's every chance we see Havili at fullback and Braydon Ennor in the midfield. With the many departures from the Crusaders after last season, the pack more or less fills itself in a mix of reliable familiar faces and exciting up and comers.

Highlanders

Josh McKay, Sio Tomkinson, Rob Thompson, Teihorangi Walden, Tevita Nabura, Josh Ioane, Aaron Smith, Shannon Frizell, James Lentjes, Dillon Hunt, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Liam Coltman, Ayden Johnstone.

Will Teihorangi Walden retain his spot in the Highlanders' midfield? Photo / Photosport

Fringe starters:

Advertisement

Jona Nareki, Mitchell Hunt, Jesse Parete.

Why? Looking through the Highlanders squad, it seems to be a team that fills itself in. The only real question is in the midfield and whether or not they'll stick with the Thompson-Walden combination or opt for Thompson-Tomkinson. If the latter is the case, expect to see Nareki on the wing. During preseason, Josh Ioane has played in the midfield to allow new recruit Hunt to jump into the No10 jersey, but I expect Ioane maintains his role at first five-eighth come the season opener. Parete may see some time starting at lock, but his erratic nature and knack for drawing attention from the referees makes him a risk in the starting XV.

Hurricanes

Jordie Barrett, Wes Goosen, Vince Aso, Ngani Laumape, Ben Lam, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara, Gareth Evans, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Vaea Fifita, James Blackwell, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Fraser Armstrong.

Ngani Laumape will again be a force in the Hurricanes' midfield. Photo / Photosport

Fringe starters:

Reed Prinsep, Kane Leaupepe, Fletcher Smith, Billy Proctor.

Why? Garden-Bachop gets his shot in the No10 jersey following the departure of Beauden Barrett, but the former back up will be under plenty of pressure from the talented Fletcher Smith. Fifita will spend most of his time on the blindside this season, with exciting prospect Walker-Leawere getting a crack at solidifying himself as a first-choice lock. New recruit Tyrel Lomax slots straight into the front row, while Aso gets the first shot at replacing Matt Proctor in the midfield