Tennis commentators have been having a good old giggle at the Australian Open's expense after a camera glitch saw the international broadcast feed break down.

Players on outside courts on day two of the Open at Melbourne Park were seen "disappearing" during live match broadcasts sent to overseas viewers.

Matches on courts 13, 14 and 15 were among those to be hit with the technical difficulties, with an apparent smudge on the camera lens causing players to look almost ghostly to those watching abroad.

Channel 9 in Australia didn't run footage from the impacted courts, meaning its broadcast wasn't affected. But the international feed, which is used by Australian Open broadcast partners around the world, showed matches for more than an hour before the problem was addressed — and viewers noticed.

There has been no word from Open or broadcast officials as to what caused the problems, but tennis spectators pointed out that it seemed to be fixed with a simple cleaning of the camera lenses used.

The opening matches on the outside showcourts were all broadcast with an imperfection that obscured vision right in the middle of the main camera view used by broadcasters around the world.

Even worse for viewers overseas, the camera angle used to broadcast the live matches had to be changed while the lens issue was corrected.

While it was being addressed, broadcasters were forced to switch to an eye-level camera parked at the back corner of the court.

The problem was fixed early on Tuesday afternoon, but not before the strange issue caught the attention of viewers.