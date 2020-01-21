A South American man has been caught in a cheating nightmare as a kiss cam captured him with his mistress on live television.

CBS sports reporter Roger Gonzales shared the awkward moment on Twitter, with a video showing the man's arm around the mystery girl at the Barcelona SC versus Delfin football game.

Noticing the kiss cam on him, he then kisses her before realising his mistake — cowering his head down low as the camera lingers.

When you kiss your side chick and realize your marriage is over cuz you're on camera 😂😂😂



pic.twitter.com/JaETF4sYhD — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) January 19, 2020

"When you kiss your side chick and realize your marriage is over cuz you're on camera," he captioned the Twitter post.

The post sparked hilarious comments including: "His new Facebook status = 'It's complicated'" and "you can see his heart drop out through his ring piece".

One person even said that the "caption nailed it".

But without really knowing what happened in the video, Metro UK decided to investigate to find out who the mystery man was.

They discovered the adulterer was Deyvi Andrade from Ecuador.

Since going viral, Andrade decided to share his own version of events on social media — with him playing the blame game.

"If it was a woman in my place, what would you do?" he wrote, in messages translated into English by Metro.

"Various videos have been circulating of unfaithful women but they haven't been made fun of as much as me. I hope you never have to be in my position."

Andrade said he planned to defend his honour and "pride as a man until the end".

"We all fail and we all repent, thank you to those who have invited me to church and if I go it is so I can heal my family."

He also accused Metro UK of destroying his relationship.

"I hope this doesn't serve you in any way because you are only hurting a son of God. You don't know the psychological damage you have caused with your hatred directed at me," he said.

"Everyone fails and we can forgive from our hearts. God give me strength!"