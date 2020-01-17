Frenchman Benoit Paire lost the plot in a big way during his ASB Classic semifinal victory on Friday night.

After taking the first set against sixth seed Hubert Hurkacz, the world No 24 Paire seemed to be increasingly frustrated with spectators talking during points.

This reached a spectacular climax during the second set tiebreak, when Paire was distracted by a male fan in the Robinson Stand, frequently yelling "Come on Benny" in a sarcastic manner, just as he was about to serve.

The player stopped in the middle of his serving motion, and walked to the far corner, then addressed the umpire.

"Every time the same guy, 'C'mon Benny, C'mon Benny," said a furious Paire, imitating the spectator.

The umpire, who had already warned the crowd for talking several times, said he was powerless.

"What can I do from [up] here? I'm telling them," said the umpire. "I signalled to the guy to stop."

Paire was still fuming, as the call was made again, and after serving a double fault, smashed his racket into the ground at 1-6 down in the tiebreak.

As he had already been warned for a code violation, a second warning meant a point penalty, which gifted Hurkacz the set.

Benoit Paire, seen here in his quarter-final, was smashing racquets again in the semifinal. Photo / Photosport

"I told you before, what do you want me to say," said Paire to the umpire.

At this stage the umpire talked to the tournament referee David Smith, asking him to intervene.

"If you can tell them just to stop," said the umpire. "It's not only one guy, it's a few. If you can tell them to stop."

Despite his anger and frustration, Paire rebounded in the third set. He edged ahead with two breaks, and took the match when Hurkacz double faulted on match point, sealing the third set 6-2 and moving into tomorrow's final, where he will play compatriot Ugo Humbert.

It's not the first time Paire has complained about the crowd at the tournament.

During his first-round match Paire complained on several occasions about spectators talking during points, especially during a tight first set against young Italian Jannik Sinner.

The ASB Classic is one of the few venues around the world where fans in corporate boxes, sitting metres from the players, have food and drink delivered to their seats, sometimes making for a rowdy climate, as punters get over-excited.

Paire was frustrated at times during that first-round clash, but said overall he loves the vibe.

"I [complained] a little bit because I was losing and it was not easy for me at this moment," said Paire. "For sure when you are playing and you hear someone talking or something it is not easy, but I prefer someone like this than nobody on the court."

"Sometimes it happens," added Paire. "Honestly it's good if the crowd enjoy it, and have some beer and drink some wine. It was a good moment and I think they enjoy this moment too. Maybe sometimes it is too much but I am very happy to play in front of a crowd like this and if I can have a beer with them I will be happy at the end."