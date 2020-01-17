Apprentice jockey Kozzi Asano is flying at the moment, in more ways than one.

The Canterbury-based hoop has been clocking up a fair few frequent flyer points of late travelling around the country and he was once again rewarded for his efforts at New Plymouth on Thursday.

Asano bagged five wins on the six-race card and placed in the other. It was the second time in a month he had recorded five wins at a meeting at New Plymouth, which has become a favourite of his.

"It was a special moment. All the good trainers and owners have been a big support, so I really appreciate that," he said. Asano now sits on 65 wins for the season, 11 clear of his closest rival on the NZ Jockeys' Premiership.

Asano is particularly thankful to his employer Andrew Carston who has been a big support to Asano's Premiership bid.

Asano will be looking to add to his winning tally at Gore today with loyalty shining through for the in-form hoop, after he was approached to ride at Trentham's premier meeting today.

"I decided to ride at Gore and stick to the trainers who put me on a lot."

Asano will have eight rides at Gore including Kilowatt in the Gore Cup (2000m), and Lightning Jack in the Listed Liquorland Gore Guineas.

- NZ Racing Desk