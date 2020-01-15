A berserk footballer has been arrested for kicking and punching an assistant referee after being red-carded in a second division match in Malta.

The ugly affair unfolded midway through a match between Sannat Lions and the Oratory Youths that Antoine Camilleri failed to control his anger.

Referee Massimo Axisa handed Camilleri a second yellow card following a rash challenge, but the red card didn't go down well with the player.

Camilleri punched and kicked the assistant who was just 18-years-old before being escorted from the stadium by police.

Following the incident, Sannat Lions have terminated the contract of the player with immediate effect and fine him €400 (A$644).

He will also not be allowed on the field with the Sannat Lions again.

"Following an urgent committee meeting late last night, the Club has unanimously decided to terminate the contract of Mr. Antoine Camilleri with immediate effect," the club wrote on Facebook.

"Given the serious nature of the case involving Mr. Antoine Camilleri, the Club declares that Mr. Camilleri will never play nor represent Sannat Lions F.C. again."